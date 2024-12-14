Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Finding Different Ways To Win and More
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have won seven of their last nine games and the past two exemplify why this team will be a major threat come playoff time. They are only getting healthier as their big-play threats continue to come up clutch as they continue their late-season surge to the postseason.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh talks how dangerous this team is, winning their past two games by completely different methods and gives recognition to running back Kyren Williams for another impressive milestone after Week 15:
The Rams' past two games have consisted of a 44-42 win over the dangerous Buffalo Bills (10-3) and a gritty 12-6 win over their bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers (6-8). They could not have played more different ballgames and still found a way to win both.
The teams that can adjust to any circumstance and still figure a way to victory are the most dangerous in the league without a doubt. The average teams are the ones that need one method of success to achieve a win.
The Rams were able to keep pace with an incredible talented Bills offense and then when it was pouring rain and awful conditions with two struggling offenses, the Rams somehow find a way to hold the 49ers to just six points and still win the game without scoring a touchdown.
Rams third-year running back Kyren Williams has been on fire lately and was recently recognized for his outstanding performances with an impressive milestone that proves that he is one of the more consistent running backs in the league.
After rushing for 108 yards on 29 carries in their win over the 49ers on Thursday, Williams passed Hall of Fame Rams rusher Eric Dickerson for most consecutive games with 60 or more rushing yards with 12-straight.
Williams has been the catalyst to keeping the Rams offense strong all season long and his ability to establish a strong rush attack is a major reason why quarterback Matthew Stafford is able to find open receivers in the pass game. He can also pass block better than any other back in the league.
