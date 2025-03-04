Rams Use Tender Exclusive Rights on OL Veteran
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block this offseason but late last week they came to an agreement about bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
The Rams had success on the offensive side of the ball last season. Many will look at the quarterback and weapons as reason for it, but it was also because the offensive line up front protecting Stafford and creating running lines for running back Kyren Williams.
Another move the Rams made on Monday was using the tender exclusive rights on offensive lineman Dylan McMahon.
"An exclusive rights free agent is any player with less than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams," said Rams Senior Staff Writer Stu Jackson.
"McMahon, 24, originally joined Los Angeles after being signed off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. He started in his lone regular season appearance last season, the Rams' Week 18 game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium but was otherwise inactive (nine games) or did not play (six) in the 15 regular season games he was with L.A. for."
The Rams liked what McMahon showed them last season. Even without the playing time, he had a good showing at practices and did play well in the last game of the regular season.
Now, McMahon will get ready in the off season to compete next season in training camp. He can be in a position with Beaux Limmer, another sixth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. They can battle it out for the starting center position.
Head coach Sean McVay has always said that the offense cannot go without having a good offensive line. With this move, the Rams believed McMahon. can be that for them in the future.
