Will Rams Star Cooper Kupp Hold Out?

Cooper Kupp is not expected to hold out for a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams this summer

One of the biggest question marks long-term in the future of receiver Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams is ... a holdout? A contract extension is looming and - in similar fashion to All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald - Kupp could elect to stay away from the team facilities until a new deal is done.

That doesn't seem to be the case.

According to The Athletic, Kupp intends to attend the Rams' minicamp while discussing a new long-term deal with the organization. This should come at little to no surprise since Kupp has already been attending voluntary OTAs through May and early June.

Kupp's historic season in Los Angeles has upped the asking price of what he could be looking for on the open market. Keep in mind that with the rise of salaries at the receiver position, inflation is going to factor into his contract negotiations as well.

When signed to his current three-year, $47.5 million deal, his annual salary was set at roughly $15.75 million. After the past free agency cycle, nine receivers are currently earning over $20 million per year. The top five contracts are range from anywhere between $24 to $30 million in annual salary.

Set at $24 million is currently is Buffalo Bills' receiver Stefon Diggs. He's been the team's top weapon since arriving in Orchard Park in 2020, and also proved his potential as Minnesota Vikings No. 1 prior to the addition of Justin Jefferson. Fourth-year receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles and later signed a four-year $100 million ($25 million APY) extension.

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million), Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams ($28 million) and Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill ($30 million) all were traded to receive in new with different ball clubs. The Rams have already traded trade a prime receiver with a massive contract, shipping Robert Woods to the Titans this offseason.

Kupp's current salary ranks 15th among active receivers. He still has two years remaining on his current contract.

“I try to help where I can,” Kupp said in an interview with The Athletic. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization (in its) growth and the places I think this organization is going. And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone. I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity."

Kupp finished with the NFL's triple crown record, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. On the way to leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kupp tallied 1,947 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns. His marks for catches and yards are each the second-most in NFL history.

The Rams begin minicamp Tuesday.