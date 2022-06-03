Skip to main content

Will Rams Star Cooper Kupp Hold Out?

Cooper Kupp is not expected to hold out for a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams this summer

One of the biggest question marks long-term in the future of receiver Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams is ... a holdout? A contract extension is looming and - in similar fashion to All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald - Kupp could elect to stay away from the team facilities until a new deal is done. 

That doesn't seem to be the case. 

According to The Athletic, Kupp intends to attend the Rams' minicamp while discussing a new long-term deal with the organization. This should come at little to no surprise since Kupp has already been attending voluntary OTAs through May and early June.

Kupp's historic season in Los Angeles has upped the asking price of what he could be looking for on the open market. Keep in mind that with the rise of salaries at the receiver position, inflation is going to factor into his contract negotiations as well. 

When signed to his current three-year, $47.5 million deal, his annual salary was set at roughly $15.75 million. After the past free agency cycle, nine receivers are currently earning over $20 million per year. The top five contracts are range from anywhere between $24 to $30 million in annual salary. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: NFL's Best In 2 Key Ways

Matthew Stafford is coming off of his first Super Bowl win, and was one of the NFL's best

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Adjusting to Pros: Rams Sean McVay Pleased With 'Mature' Rookie Class

Sean McVay has been quite pleased with the development of several rookies from the Rams' 2022 class

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
20 hours ago
USATSI_17681417
Play

Rams Aaron Donald Contract Talks: 'Trending in Right Direction'

Sean McVay offered an update on contract talks between the Rams and Aaron Donald.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Set at $24 million is currently is Buffalo Bills' receiver Stefon Diggs. He's been the team's top weapon since arriving in Orchard Park in 2020, and also proved his potential as Minnesota Vikings No. 1 prior to the addition of Justin Jefferson. Fourth-year receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles and later signed a four-year $100 million ($25 million APY) extension.

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million), Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams ($28 million) and Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill ($30 million) all were traded to receive in new with different ball clubs. The Rams have already traded trade a prime receiver with a massive contract, shipping Robert Woods to the Titans this offseason. 

Kupp's current salary ranks 15th among active receivers. He still has two years remaining on his current contract. 

“I try to help where I can,” Kupp said in an interview with The Athletic. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization (in its) growth and the places I think this organization is going. And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone. I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity."

Kupp finished with the NFL's triple crown record, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. On the way to leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kupp tallied 1,947 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns. His marks for catches and yards are each the second-most in NFL history.

The Rams begin minicamp Tuesday. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: NFL's Best In 2 Key Ways

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adjusting to Pros: Rams Sean McVay Pleased With 'Mature' Rookie Class

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
USATSI_17681417
News

Rams Aaron Donald Contract Talks: 'Trending in Right Direction'

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
floyd
News

Rams Leonard Floyd Reveals His Super Bowl 'Sacrifice'

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
kupp stafford
News

How Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp 'Motivated' Aaron Donald

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 1, 2022
donald
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits

By Zach DimmittJun 1, 2022
Allen Robinson
News

Rams WR Allen Robinson Excited to Join Team 'That Knows What it Takes'

By Zach DimmittJun 1, 2022
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
News

OT Andrew Whitworth Could Retire With Rams Instead of Bengals

By Matt GalatzanJun 1, 2022