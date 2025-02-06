Matthew Stafford's Wife Sounds Off on Rams Placing Cooper Kupp on Trade Block
The Los Angeles Rams made big waves this week when star wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced the team had placed him on the trade block, a move that is sure to have far-reaching impacts on the team.
Among those who has a take on the potential move is none other than Kelly Stafford, the wife of franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. And it clear she is not exactly positive about the Rams' decision to move on from one of Stafford's favorite targets.
"My husband, like wants to win. He's not gonna, he's not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you're catching my drift, you're catching my drift. I will say that the trading away of Cooper, I guess I'm just a little -- I'm confused," she said.
"Because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship. And I think if we go, we win. I have to be the dog in this situation being like I want the respect for him that he deserves. Yes, I love the city of LA. I love the city of LA. With that being said, I love an adventure."
Stafford's future with the Rams has been up in the air since even before the season ended. And with the Rams now set to deal away a player he is clearly in favor of keeping, it remains to be seen how Stafford views his place with the franchise.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember," Kupp said earlier this week.
"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all."
