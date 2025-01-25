Rams HC Sean McVay Opens up on True Feelings About WR Kupp
Since the Los Angeles Rams drafted wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the talented wide receiver has been one of the most dependable receivers in the National Football League. Before suffering numerous injuries over the past few seasons, Kupp was one of the most feared wide receivers in the league, firmly solidifying himself as one of the best in the NFL.
However, those days seem like distant memories, as Kupp's performance has slipped and no longer matches his contract. This has made Kupp a potential cap casualty this offseason.
The veteran wide receiver has not shied away from his feelings on how things have gone lately. Neither has Rams head coach Sean McVay.
“I think how he feels is honest about the situation," McVay said. "I think he’s been very clear and upfront, and I respect that. What's unique is as you go through eight years of this, there are certain people that you come across. Cooper has changed my life for the better. He’s made an impact on me, most importantly, as a person. What he’s done as a player is incredibly amazing in regard to the production, but also, he’s been so important in terms of a lot of the things that we've been able to build with what he represents as a captain, the production.
"These things are very real, and you try to say, ‘It's business, and it's personal.’ It all blends together because this is still a relationship. I think he's honest about the situation. I think those are the things that make it challenging. One of the things that I've learned from him, as much as anybody, is there’s no good way to go about hard conversations other than just straight to the point.
McVay said he appreciates Kupp's willingness to be open and honest but also respectful.
"If you really love somebody enough, then you're able to be honest and direct with them. He’s always done that to me," McVay said. "That’s what I've done with him. We’ll be able to figure out what’s the best way to navigate that moving forward. Like he said to you guys, he has good football left. He wants to play for a handful more years. He has good football. I thought he did a good job with the things that he could control. For that, I'm really proud of him.”
