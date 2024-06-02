Rams Notes: Bennett vs Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp's Favorite Rival, Possible Roster Cut
The Los Angeles Rams may have lost Aaron Donald earlier this offseason, but they've gotten Stetson Bennett back, so... that's something.
The two-time CFP National Championship Offensive MVP essentially redshirted his 2023 rookie season, and now he's angling for a possible backup quarterback role. He'll have two weeks to prove his mettle, as ostensible QB2 Jimmy Garoppolo serves a drug suspension.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Picks Favorite Wideout Contemporary
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp's favorite rival pass catcher to watch is a fellow (now-former) Los Angeles-based Pro Bowler, who compensates for a recent drop-off in athleticism with sheer savvy.
Rams News: Les Snead Awarded Massive Accolade by Football Writers
Longtime Los Angeles general manager Les Snead, hot off his 12th season with the club, earned a major award.
Rams News: LA Not Given Benefit of Doubt by League Insider
Despite looking like they were on the upswing, thanks to a 10-7 finish and a one-point Wild Card Round loss last season, the Horns weren't given the benefit of the doubt.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Can't Help But Bring His Work Home
After hearing this anecdote, no one would say L.A.'s one-time Pro Bowl wideout isn't committed to his craft.
Rams News: Recent Draft Pick May Not Survive Preseason Roster Cuts Potential Roster Cut: Former Fifth-Round Pick
A former fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams is speculated as a potential cut from the team roster. Such shifts reflect the hard decisions teams must continually make to maintain their competitive edge.
Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Backup Up For Grabs?
Stetson Bennett, a decorated player in college, is ready to make his NFL debut after a one-year reprieve. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who after all brought his team to the Super Bowl as a starter, is standing in his way as Pro Bowl starter Matthew Stafford's current QB2.
Rams News: Season LA Pro Adept At Bringing On Next Generation
A long-time NFL pro has been showing the younger players at his position the ropes this offseason.