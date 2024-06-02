Ram Digest

Rams Notes: Bennett vs Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp's Favorite Rival, Possible Roster Cut

News and notes from another busy day of Horns action.

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (11), Stetson Bennett (13) and Matthew Stafford (9) stretch during OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Rams may have lost Aaron Donald earlier this offseason, but they've gotten Stetson Bennett back, so... that's something.

The two-time CFP National Championship Offensive MVP essentially redshirted his 2023 rookie season, and now he's angling for a possible backup quarterback role. He'll have two weeks to prove his mettle, as ostensible QB2 Jimmy Garoppolo serves a drug suspension.

Rams News: Cooper Kupp Picks Favorite Wideout Contemporary

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp's favorite rival pass catcher to watch is a fellow (now-former) Los Angeles-based Pro Bowler, who compensates for a recent drop-off in athleticism with sheer savvy.

Rams News: Les Snead Awarded Massive Accolade by Football Writers

Longtime Los Angeles general manager Les Snead, hot off his 12th season with the club, earned a major award.

Rams News: LA Not Given Benefit of Doubt by League Insider

Despite looking like they were on the upswing, thanks to a 10-7 finish and a one-point Wild Card Round loss last season, the Horns weren't given the benefit of the doubt.

Rams News: Cooper Kupp Can't Help But Bring His Work Home

After hearing this anecdote, no one would say L.A.'s one-time Pro Bowl wideout isn't committed to his craft.

Rams News: Recent Draft Pick May Not Survive Preseason Roster Cuts Potential Roster Cut: Former Fifth-Round Pick

A former fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams is speculated as a potential cut from the team roster. Such shifts reflect the hard decisions teams must continually make to maintain their competitive edge.

Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Backup Up For Grabs?

Stetson Bennett, a decorated player in college, is ready to make his NFL debut after a one-year reprieve. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who after all brought his team to the Super Bowl as a starter, is standing in his way as Pro Bowl starter Matthew Stafford's current QB2.

Rams News: Season LA Pro Adept At Bringing On Next Generation

A long-time NFL pro has been showing the younger players at his position the ropes this offseason.

