Rams News: LA View Veteran CB As 'Mentor' For Younger Players
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams returned to the team this offseason on a three-year deal. The former undrafted free agent played for the Rams from 2018-21 before spending the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now that Williams is back on the team, the Rams believe they have a more experienced player who they view as someone who could mentor some of the younger corners on the roster.
“He is and he’s not you know," Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, via the Chargers on Youtube. "He’s obviously way more experienced, I remember when he got onboarded, I think it was 2018 in the middle of the season, and you know, no one really knew who he was, you weren’t really sure, and then he started playing really well on scout team and you’re like ‘Wow this guy’s got a chance’...it’s been really cool to see the trajectory of his career and then to see him kind of come full circle. He’s a got a daughter now, just see how he’s matured. You know, he feels almost like a mentor to the young guys where I saw him in that spot where Aqib Talib, Marcus (Peters) and those guys were kind of mentoring him, you know? He’s kind of taken that role now, so it’s been really cool to see.”
When Williams first joined the team in 2018, he was just a second-year player. He got to learn under former Rams' corners like Talib, Peters, and Jalen Ramsey, and now he has the opportunity to bring that type of wisdom to the current Rams' secondary.
The 31-year-old corner had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2023 with the Jaguars, posting 53 total tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 19 pass breakups. In total, Williams has 236 total tackles, ten interceptions, and 62 pass breakups over his career.
Williams won't be the only veteran presence in the Rams' secondary this season. The team also signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White this offseason, who is coming off a torn and has been in the league since 2017. Together, Williams and White will bring experience to an otherwise young Rams defense.
