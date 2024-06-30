Rams Notes: Key Contracts, Puka Nacua, Life Without Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams are moving and shaking this offseason.
Here are the latest goings-on from SoFi Stadium:
Rams News: Puka Nacua Shows Off Los Angeles Spirit with Some Serious Flare – For A Different Sports Team
Following an All-Pro rookie season, wide receiver Puka Nacua has wasted no time in getting acclimated with his Tinseltown environs. His hobknobbing with other sports greats has earned him some excellent swag.
Rams News: How An Adjusted Matthew Stafford Contract Could Actually Help Los Angeles
The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is rumored to be unsatisfied about the amount of guaranteed coin attached to his current L.A. contract. But a tweaked deal could actually, in the short term at least, make the Rams a bit happier.
Rams News: How Los Angeles Can Retain Head Coach Sean McVay
The Rams' superstar head coach is in the midst of preparations for his eighth year on the job. While he doesn't seem likely to be a coaching lifer per se, he may be able to stick around longer than fans initially expected.
Rams News: Is Team in Danger of Matthew Stafford Holding Out This Season?
Amidst all these talks of Stafford's contract, one wonders if the Georgia product is amenable to taking even more drastic steps.
Rams News: All-Pro Unpacks Relationship with Sean McVay
Sean McVay always makes quite an impression on his players.
Rams News: Los Angeles Defensive Line Might be Poised to Surprise Sans Aaron Donald
Can the Horns' defense really survive without its stabilizing force for the past decade?