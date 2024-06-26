Rams Notes: Tight Ends, Cooper Kupp, Defense
As their offseason inches towards training camp in July, the Los Angeles Rams face a rash of questions when it comes to a few key positions on their roster.
Rams News: Tight End Room's 2024 Upside Mired in Mystery
Can the Los Angeles Rams' tight ends overcome injuries and inconsistency in 2024? Time will tell.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Launching Podcast with Surprise Co-Host
Los Angeles' Super Bowl MVP is premiering a fresh podcast... and he's bringing a very special guest along for the ride.
Rams News: Stats Show Where Los Angeles Lacked On Defense Last Season
Although the Rams' defense was anchored by an all-timer in 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2023, the team's defense still seemed relatively lackluster.
Can Rams' Kyren Williams Lead the NFL in Rushing This Season?
23-year-old L.A. running back Kyren Williams enjoyed a breakout 2023 season, making the NFL's All-Pro Second Team for his efforts. Across 12 contests, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound back rushed for 1,144 yards on 228 attempts (averaging 95. 3 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns.
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Rams' Matthew Stafford's Wife's Dating Story Reveal
ESPN's highest-paid personality had quite the reaction to an intriguing anecdote about two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford's personal life.
Rams Late-Round Draft Pick Predicted To Set NFL Record In First Season
The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed an epic run through the 2024 NFL Draft. Les Snead's picks were so deep that he may have uncovered a major diamond in the rough late into the offing.