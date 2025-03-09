Potential Backup QB For Rams to Consider
The Los Angeles Rams were able to dodge a huge bullet this offseason by finding a way to bring back quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season. While several Rams never felt that Stafford was going to leave, the reality of the situation is that Stafford will not be around forever.
Going into his age 37 season, Stafford still has plenty of time to show that he has what it takes to get the Rams back to the playoffs, so long as he stays healthy. As he nears another milestone on his historic career, the Rams have to have some worry in the back of their minds.
The franchise possessed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup option for the 2024 season, and while he looked good in the one game he played in, throwing for over 300 passing yards and scoring two touchdowns, father time is also catching up to Garoppolo.
Similar to Stafford, Garoppolo might not have much left in the tank, as he will go into his age 33-34 season; whether a member of the Rams or not still needs to be determined. All that being said, the franchise should look for a potential backup option this season that could be handed the torch when Stafford is out the door.
That man is quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants before the team ultimately released him in 2024. Jones was soon picked up by the Minnesota Vikings but did not play for them last season.
Jones has shown that he has what it takes to lead an offense. Over the course of his career, Jones has collected 14,582 passing yards and has scored 70 touchdowns in 70 games played. He even has some playoff experience under his belt, something the Rams shouldn't look past this free agency.
According to Spotrac.com, Jones' projected market value is around a two year contract, at a relatively cheap price when comparing it to Stafford's. Jones is set to go into his age 28 season, and if the Rams are looking for a backup option that could potential take charge, Jones should be a chance they take.
