Rams' Week 18 Inactives vs. 49ers

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams enter Sunday's contest riding a five-game win streak. However, in games against the 49ers, they've lost five in a row. Two teams, both fighting for positional seeding in the playoffs (49ers win and they’re in) – there’s a lot at stake in the regular-season finale.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week. But despite nursing a thumb injury after tearing a UCL in his hand, he's active and will be giving it a go.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 18 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and 49ers inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

49ers inactives

LT Trent Williams

CB K'Waun Williams

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

S Jarrod Wilson

LB Marcell Harris

DL Maurice Hurst

