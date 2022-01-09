Skip to main content
Rams' Week 18 Inactives vs. 49ers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams enter Sunday's contest riding a five-game win streak. However, in games against the 49ers, they've lost five in a row. Two teams, both fighting for positional seeding in the playoffs (49ers win and they’re in) – there’s a lot at stake in the regular-season finale.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week. But despite nursing a thumb injury after tearing a UCL in his hand, he's active and will be giving it a go.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 18 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and 49ers inactives:

Rams inactives

  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
  • TE Brycen Hopkins

49ers inactives

  • LT Trent Williams
  • CB K'Waun Williams
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair
  • S Jarrod Wilson
  • LB Marcell Harris
  • DL Maurice Hurst

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

