Rams' Week 18 Inactives vs. 49ers
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams enter Sunday's contest riding a five-game win streak. However, in games against the 49ers, they've lost five in a row. Two teams, both fighting for positional seeding in the playoffs (49ers win and they’re in) – there’s a lot at stake in the regular-season finale.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week. But despite nursing a thumb injury after tearing a UCL in his hand, he's active and will be giving it a go.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 18 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and 49ers inactives:
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- TE Brycen Hopkins
49ers inactives
- LT Trent Williams
- CB K'Waun Williams
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair
- S Jarrod Wilson
- LB Marcell Harris
- DL Maurice Hurst
