Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams enter the regular-season finale with no player receiving a game designation, meaning they are about as healthy as they can be at this point in the season.
As for the 49ers, they listed seven players as questionable, including five starters. San Francisco didn’t elevate practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld on Saturday, which means they'll have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance available. That likely means Garoppolo is healthy enough to play, as in the event that he wasn't healthy enough to suit up, the 49ers would’ve elevated Sudfeld.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 18 showdown between the Rams and 49ers:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams vs. 49ers Week 18
Point spread: Rams -3.5
Over/under point total: 44.5
Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 18 contest against the 49ers.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Make Start in Regular-Season Finale vs. Rams
After the 49ers refrained from naming a starter during the week, the Rams now have a clear picture on who will be under center in Week 18 for San Francisco.
49ers Activate Wave of Defensive Backs Off COVID-19 List, Injured Reserve Ahead of Regular-Season Finale at Rams
The 49ers get back four players ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale at Rams.
Moneyline: Rams -188, 49ers +155
The Rams opened up as 5-point favorites when the lines came out earlier in the week. Since then, the odds have dipped, still favoring the Rams by 3.5 points, which ultimately means money is coming down on the 49ers.
The point total has seen a drop from the initial line of 47 points, to now sitting at 44.5. Both teams rank in the top five among yards per play, so points could wind up being a premium in this highly anticipated game. For the over to hit, each team would have to at least score three touchdowns and one field goal.
Kickoff for this Week 18 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.
More from Ram Digest:
- 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Make Start in Regular-Season Finale vs. Rams
- 49ers Activate Wave of Defensive Backs Off COVID-19 List, Injured Reserve Ahead of Regular-Season Finale at Rams
- Rams vs. 49ers: Week 18 Prediction and Picks
- Rams vs. 49ers Week 18: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 18 vs. 49ers
- 49ers Quarterback Dilemma: What the Rams Will Face if QB Trey Lance Receives His Third NFL Start
- Rams vs. 49ers: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- 49ers TE George Kittle Previews Week 18 Game vs. Rams: 'It's Going to be Kind of a Bodybag Game'
- Jalen Ramsey Addresses Scuffle With Teammate Taylor Rapp During Last Week's Game vs. Ravens
- Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Preview: NFC West Rivals Clash With Playoff Implications at Stake
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.