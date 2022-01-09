Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 18 contest against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams enter the regular-season finale with no player receiving a game designation, meaning they are about as healthy as they can be at this point in the season.

As for the 49ers, they listed seven players as questionable, including five starters. San Francisco didn’t elevate practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld on Saturday, which means they'll have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance available. That likely means Garoppolo is healthy enough to play, as in the event that he wasn't healthy enough to suit up, the 49ers would’ve elevated Sudfeld.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 18 showdown between the Rams and 49ers:

Rams vs. 49ers Week 18

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Rams -188, 49ers +155

The Rams opened up as 5-point favorites when the lines came out earlier in the week. Since then, the odds have dipped, still favoring the Rams by 3.5 points, which ultimately means money is coming down on the 49ers.

The point total has seen a drop from the initial line of 47 points, to now sitting at 44.5. Both teams rank in the top five among yards per play, so points could wind up being a premium in this highly anticipated game. For the over to hit, each team would have to at least score three touchdowns and one field goal.

Kickoff for this Week 18 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

