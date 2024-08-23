Rams' Alaric Jackson Suspended for First Two Games of the Season
The Los Angeles Rams are set to face a top opening week, as the team will be down starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
Jackson was already struggling through training camp via an ankle injury, but now he will miss the first two games due to suspension.
According to Ari Meirov, "OL Alaric Jackson, who started 15 games last year, has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy."
Jackson has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. What is not known is what infraction led to Jackson being suspended.
Losing Jackson for two straight weeks will put a strain on the offensive line for the Rams.
The Rams had been dealing with multiple injuries to starting offensive linemen throughout training camp. Jackson and Rob Havenstein were both dealing with ankle injuries, and Jonah Jackson had been dealing with a shoulder injury.
All three offensive linemen were labeled "week-to-week," and have slowly been working their way back to regular playing status.
Jonah Jackson recently joined practice on Monday, though he was not yet participating in team drills. Havenstein has also returned but could be brought along slowly as well.
Should the Rams not have Jonah, Havenstein, and Alaric in Week 1, the offensive line will be in tons of trouble. Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford will be paramount for the Rams, and losing three starting offensive linemen for Week 1 will be tough to deal with.
The Rams are set to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to start the regular season, and that will be a huge test on Sep. 8. The Lions were one of the best teams in the NFC last season, and are favored to return to the playoffs.
The Rams also made the postseason in 2023 but were not able to get past Detroit in the Wild Card round. This game will also serve as redemption for the Rams, should they win.
Winning without three starting offensive linmen will be tough to do, assuming Alaric, Jonah, and Havenstein are not available.