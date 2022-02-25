5 Keys to the Rams ‘Running it Back’ for the 2022 Season

These five keys are critical to the Rams' "run it back" campaign.

With chants of “run it back” reigning through the Los Angeles air at the team's championship parade, Rams fans were in awe of what could be. If the Rams' stars return this offseason, it could be another year where Sean McVay and company are set up for yet another championship run.

However, a team hasn't won back-to-back Super Bowls in nearly 20 years. With the odds stacked against them, here are the five keys the Rams need to achieve this offseason in order to "run it back."

1. Ensuring Sean McVay doesn't leave for the broadcast booth

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before Super Bowl LVI, there were reports swirling that if the Rams won there was a chance McVay would retire. While McVay did his best to say he was focusing on the moment and celebrating with the team, he didn’t flat out deny any reports. The only true denial was an Instagram story from McVay’s fiance.

About a week later, the New York Post reported that Amazon "could make a serious run" at McVay for their broadcast team. For the Rams to continue their winning ways, McVay is the mastermind they need to remain in place as he calls the shots.

In five seasons with McVay at the helm, he's led the Rams to four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl LVI victory. It's a no-brainer. The Rams can't afford to let McVay getaway to pursue broadcasting opportunities.

2. Luring Aaron Donald to remain in a Rams uniform

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Similarly to the offensive identity of L.A. revolving around McVay, Aaron Donald is the anchor to the Rams defense. There were additional rumors of Donald following the footsteps of players like Barry Sanders or Calvin Johnson and retiring in the middle of his prime.

While Donald doesn’t have a lucrative alternative to turn his attention towards as McVay does, Donald has racked up plenty of accolades in which he's checked nearly every box an NFL player could hope for. With a resume that would propel Donald into the Hall of Fame, many believe that Donald has nothing left to prove. For the Rams defense to remain as one of the league's most fierce groups, they need to keep Donald in a Rams uniform. That might mean a bump in pay could lure Donald to remain the anchor for the middle of L.A.'s defensive line.

3. Re-sign the Rams’ mid-season additions

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Both Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. were imperative to the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory. While Beckham is staring down the face of an ACL rehab, there is still a decent chance that the veteran receiver could return to L.A. next season.

The acquisition of Miller proved to be well worth the future draft picks that the Rams sent to Denver. Specifically, in the playoffs, Miller was a force in applying pressure on opposing passers, including the act of taking down Joe Burrow several times in Super Bowl LVI.

The defensive duo of Miller, Donald and Leonard Floyd is a pass rush that would make huge strides in slowing down Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in the NFC West for years to come. If L.A. can return both Miller and Beckham on cost-effective deals, the Rams have a much-improved chance at "running it back."

4. Solidify the offensive line

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) and looks at the scoreboard as he faces his former team the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

While the Rams' offensive line was obviously good enough to reach the Super Bowl, there are a few questions moving forward. Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth is nearing the age of retirement at 40-years-old. Even if Whitworth does return, the Rams need to find their future left tackle.

Additionally, the Rams encountered trouble during the second half of the season in keeping Matthew Stafford in a clean pocket. Improving their blocking schemes and making a few small personnel adjustments could go a long way in both the passing game and the running game in 2022.

5. How will the Rams' stable of running backs shape up in 2022?

Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) takes down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the 1st half of the Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022

The Rams rotated through three different running backs in 2021. Sony Michel, Darell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers all had games where they received the majority of touches. While Akers should be the number one back moving forward, it’s still worth noting that he's still fresh off a notable injury, so having someone next in line is an aspect the team certainly needs.

Assuming Akers returns to form in 2022, McVay and the Rams will have to decide who their second running back will be and make a decision on what that room will look like moving forward.

Michel is an unrestricted free agent and Henderson has experienced injury concerns in each season since the Rams drafted him. Having the type of versatility they displayed in the Super Bowl would go a long way in continuing to have a fresh stable of rushers to throw a different dimension at opposing defenses next season.

