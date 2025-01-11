Rams' Matthew Stafford Cherishing Playoff Opportunity
It is not easy to play quarterback in the NFL, and it is even more difficult in the modern age. Not only are offensive playbooks more complex than in previous years, defenses are now constructed to defend the pass first before the run.
But the difficulty of the Xs and Os hails in comparison to the microscope each player is placed under every week, as the league is as visible and the NFL product is as widely attainable as it has ever been.
In an era where everyone must win immediately or their season is deemed a failure, Matthew Stafford brings a different perspective to the conversation.
The longtime NFL quarterback has to endure years of operational failures and coaching malpractice by the Detroit Lions. During Stafford's time in Detroit, the Lions never won a divisional title or a playoff game.
Fast forward to the present day and Stafford's career has taken an unexpected turn in Los Angeles. In four seasons, Stafford has won two NFC West titles, take his team to three playoff appearances and has four playoff wins including a win in Super Bowl LVI. Despite the successes, Stafford remains committed to bringing a second Lombardi to Southern California.
On Thursday, Stafford spoke about playing in his ninth-ever playoff game saying, “I think the biggest thing for me is to embrace these opportunities. I spent 12 years in Detroit and went to the playoffs three different times. That's it. I've been lucky enough to go three out of the four years that I've been here. I cherish those things. I cherish those opportunities because I know how tough they are to get. Each season has its own story on how you get there. Some are a little more smooth sailing than others. This one was a tough start. The way we battled back as a team and as a group is something I'm really proud of. We put ourselves in position to be where we want to be. You have to just take every opportunity you get in this league and run with it.”
Stafford and the Rams will play Minnesota on Monday in Phoenix. The Rams' home playoff game has been moved to State Farm Stadium due to the wildfires affecting the greater Los Angeles area.
