Rams' Matthew Stafford Snubbed on "Madden 25" Top 10 QB List
The annual "Madden" ratings have begun to drop, and the scores for position players have been revealed via top 10 lists. Wide receivers, running backs, defensive ends, and quarterbacks have now been given ratings for the game, and the newest to drop is quarterbacks.
The top 10 list for quarterbacks does contain some very familiar faces. The rankings are as follows:
1) Patrick Mahomes: 99
2) Lamar Jackson: 98
3) Joe Burrow: 93
4) Josh Allen: 92
5) Dak Prescott: 90
6) Tua Tagovailoa: 88
7) Justin Herbert: 87
8) Jalen Hurts: 86
9) Brock Purdy: 85
10) Kirk Cousins: 84
Though there are some usual suspects in the list such as Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, and Cincinnati Bengal's Joe Burrow — the list also contains some questionable bottom-level picks and a snub.
Atlanta Falcons' new quarterback Kirk Cousins comes in at No. 10, but there is no mention of Matthew Stafford. In fact, according to the rankings of the top 32 quarterbacks, Stafford comes in at No. 12 with an overall score of 83.
Granted, the rankings on "Madden 25" are for the video game, they are meant to echo the real-life skillsets of position players.
Stafford is apparently worse than Cousins (84), and New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers (83).
Breaking this down on a stats basis, makes Stafford's snub seem even more confusing. In terms of passing yards, Stafford comes in at No. 11 in the NFL for 2023 with 3,695 yards. This is higher than Burrow, Cousins, and Jalen Hurts.
Stafford is No. 11 in the NFL for the 2023 season with 24 touchdowns. This is also higher than Hurts, Jackson, Cousins, and Burrow.
Stafford's yard per game is also much higher than most other quarterbacks, as he came in at No. 5 in 2023 with 264.3. By all accounts, Stafford's stats should have awarded him a top 10 spot in the rankings, but that was not the case.
Both Burrow and Cousins dealt with season-ending injuries in 2023, which throws off their passing yards and touchdown stats significantly, but that would mean their "injury" stat on "Madden 25" should be far lower. Oddly enough, Burrow comes in at 89, Cousins is at 94, and Stafford is at 87.
Stafford is a solid quarterback and has proven that he can win big games and make big throws. Even with that, the "Madden 25" judgment community appears to believe that he is not as good as Cousins.