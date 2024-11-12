Rams' Sean McVay Sounds Off on Lack of Execution
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) had one of their worst offensive games of the season on Monday Night Football, falling to the Miami Dolphins (3-6) by a score of 23-15. all 15 points were scored off of field goals and the offensive rhythm was nonexistent all night.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked postgame if they looked 'sloppy' tonight, being unable to establish much of a run game or find receivers for clutch yards on third down.
"I think there's been a lot of instances where we haven't been consistent enough, especially when you just look at it from...sloppy?" McVay said. "Yeah, I mean, there was some execution that has to be better, and I want to be able to go back and look at the tape but these are things that we have to be able to clean up if we want to be the type of team. Especially from an offensive perspective, we've got to be able to play better and consistently execute better with 11 as one."
The Rams punted on three of their first four possessions, including an interception from quarterback Matthew Stafford that helped put the Dolphins ahead 10-0 in the early going. The offense never really got better as the Rams were 3-12 on third down conversions and 0-3 in the red zone.
They sent rookie kicker Joshua Karty out six different times, connecting on five field goals, including a career-long 55-yard kick. He may have been the only bright spot for the offense all day.
Stafford finished the game 32-46 on pass attempts for 29 yards and an interception. Multiple of those 14 incompletions came in the Dolphins' red area, failing to ever find the end zone to any of the Rams' talented pass catchers.
"I thought he did a good job with the circumstances," McVay said regarding Stafford's play. "I thought [he] kept the ball in play. There were some times where you want to be able to have a chance to let some things develop based on what the intent of the play was and we weren't able to do that because he had to get the ball out of his hand."
Stafford was pressured all night long, being sacked four time with six quarterback hits. A leading reason for so many incompletions and failed scoring attempts was due to the lack of time that he had to get the ball out efficient and accurately. There must be a chance before next week's contest.
The Rams will refocus on their upcoming opponent as they will travel to the east coast to battle another struggling AFC East team, the New England Patriots (3-7). The Patriots are coming off a win with nine sacks which will be a major point of emphasis for the Rams this week in practice.
