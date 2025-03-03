Rams Should Bring Back DT Bobby Brown III Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams defense found success because of the defensive line and the pass rush they had. It gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula the ability to only have to rush four and they still got after the quarterback.
A big help was that the Rams also had depth on the offensive line that would produce a lot of pressure on the quarterback as well. Shula was able to rotate the defensive line and keep fresh legs and bodies throughout games.
One huge player who stepped up last season was nose tackle Bobby Brown III. Brown had a lot of key stops throughout the season and played a big role in stopping the run for the defense.
Brown is now set to hit the free agency market in a couple of weeks and will have suitors trying to sign him. The Rams have to do everything they can to re-sign Brown and keep him on their defense. Brown is a great run stopper who can get after the quarterback as well and has great gap integrity.
Brown does his job at an elite level and does not try to do too much. He knows how to read certain plays and is a good leader out there on the field.
Brown has spent his whole career with the Rams and is still on the young side of his career. The Rams could be losing a key piece on their defensive line if they let Brown walk in free agency.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.