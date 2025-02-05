Rams WR Cooper Kupp Would Fit Nicely with This Team
According to the veteran wide receiver, the Los Angeles Rams have decided to trade Cooper Kupp. The announcement is not surprising to most who have paid attention to Kupp's play compared to his contract and the Rams' needs this offseason.
Still, the Rams are the only team Kupp has played for in nearly a decade in the National Football League, making his departure noteworthy.
Now, the Rams must find a suitable trade partner to give them their desired return for Kupp.
Jason Katz from the Pro Football Network released a list of the teams he believes should attempt a trade for Kupp this offseason. The list included many options, all to playoff contenders in the AFC, where the Rams would rarely have to worry about facing Kupp.
Katz believes the Rams will do their best to put Kupp in a positive situation while also getting the most back they can in return for him. After eight seasons together, the Rams and Kupp will part ways, but hopefully, as amicably as possible.
"Whenever a star wide receiver hits the market, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to pop up as a potential suitor," Katz said. "Pittsburgh reportedly expressed interest in Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian Kirk, among others, but they weren’t able to pull off a blockbuster trade for any of these receivers."
Katz noted that while the Steelers added to their group of wide receivers during the season, the unit still leaves much to be desired. Kupp would be a solid addition for the Steelers, as they have a respectable group of wide receivers that Kupp could help elevate.
"While the Steelers acquired Mike Williams in a deal with the New York Jets before the trade deadline, he’s 30 years old and on an expiring contract," Katz said. "Also, Williams hasn’t produced much since arriving in Pittsburgh; in nine games, he had just nine catches for 132 yards and one touchdown.
"The Steelers will likely be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason, and pairing Kupp with 23-year-old George Pickens makes a ton of sense: Pickens as the field stretcher and contested-catch specialist; Kupp as the chain-mover and go-to guy on third downs and clutch situations."
Sending Kupp to the Steelers would mean he would go from playing for a well-respected player's coach in Sean McVay to a well-respected player's coach in Mike Tomlin. Kupp would also move from one stable organization to another, setting him up in a positive situation moving forward.
