REPORT: Numbers From Rams' Win Signify Playoff Team
The Los Angeles Rams battled back from an early 10-point deficit to come back and win a huge game. After the Rams started the season 1-4, and the rest of the division 4-4 entering Sunday's game, Los Angeles desperately needed a win.
The Rams went to Seattle and left with what could turn out to be a season-defining win.
The Rams' comeback win over a Seahawks team every bit as desperate for a win as the Rams are. Entering Sunday's game, the Seahawks had lost four of their last five games.
Los Angeles' thrilling win over the Seahawks shot them up the NFC West rankings, where they are now second in division, only behind the Arizona Cardinals.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed some of the most critical numbers from the Rams’ win over the Seahawks. He noted that both teams did multiple things well on Sunday, with the Raiders coming out on top.
“So much for the Hollywood sell-off,” Locker said. “The Los Angeles Rams upended the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in an overtime thriller, climbing back to 4-4.
“After Kenneth Walker III was stuffed on fourth-and-1 to start the extra period, Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 39-yard touchdown to end the game and seal an LA victory.
“Two red-zone interceptions by Geno Smith plagued the Seattle offense, with rookie Kam Kinchens taking one 103 yards the other way for a paramount touchdown.”
Locker named Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson the player of the game for his stellar protection. Dotson posted one of the highest-graded games of his career, helping quarterback Matthew Stafford complete 25 of his 44 passes for 300 yards. By nearly every metric, Dotson was a significant part of the Rams' win.
"Rams guard Kevin Dotson helped fuel Los Angeles' come-from-behind divisional win," Locker said. "Dotson permitted only one pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps while posting a 91.2 run-blocking grade — the highest in a game in his career, pending final review."
The Rams have a favorable stretch of games over the next few weeks. Sunday's win against the Seahawks could be the start of something special for this Rams team. Time will tell how far the Rams can take their winning streak.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE