REPORT: Rams Defender Receives National Recognition
The Los Angeles Rams are on a roll, having won four of their last five games, including their last four games in a row. The Rams played well against the New York Jets on Sunday, especially on defense.
Adam H. Beasley of the Pro Football Network recently credited multiple players from around the National Football League with productive Sunday games. Beasley credited Rams defensive back Kamren Curl for his performance against the Jets.
“It’s hard to overstate how valuable Kam Curl has been to the Rams’ defense this year," Beasley said. "On Sunday, the Rams’ defense held its opponent to 14 or fewer points for the third time in their four-game winning streak. And Curl was a big reason why.
"In 63 snaps Sunday against the Jets, Curl had a key strip sack that Jared Verse recovered. Curl also totaled five tackles (one for loss). He was a big part of the Rams’ defense that held Aaron Rodgers to 6.1 yards per attempt despite not breaking up a single pass."
Curl's forced fumble was a massive play in the game. Not only did it steal possession from the Jets, but it also happened with the score tied 9-9 in the fourth quarter and the ball in Jets' territory.
The Rams would score a touchdown three plays later and never looked back, largely thanks to the spark provided by Curl's forced fumble.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula noted how Curl and the rest of the Rams' defensive backs have bonded throughout the season.
"You see, the 'DBs' [defensive backs] have become a really close unit," Shula said. "You see some of those young front guys growing together. I think it just comes through experience. I don't think you could force it. There’s nothing like playing in games and going through those adverse situations together and coming out on the other end and going through some of these wins together and these long flights home.
"I don't think there’s anything, we've been doing this since July 22nd or whatever day we started training camp and have been pretty much in here every day grinding and working together. We enjoy the process, and these guys do. They love to work hard, but they also like to have a good time, as well, and that definitely helps you play."
