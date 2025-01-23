Could the Rams Consider This Outlandish Trade Proposal?
The Los Angeles Rams recently concluded one of the better seasons in head coach Sean McVay's tenure with the team.
After numerous injuries led the Rams to a 1-4 start, McVay and the Rams battled to a playoff berth and were a few plays away from playing in the conference championship this weekend.
Still, almost does not count in football and the Rams' season is over. They have already begun looking towards where they can get better this offseason to make another playoff push next season.
However, the Rams have decisions to make regarding many of their most critical players, including veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. During his time in Los Angeles, Stafford has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in National Football League history.
Yet, there are many avenues the Rams and Stafford could take this offseason. The Rams could decide to move on from Stafford this summer to save money, they could restructure his contract, or Stafford could decide to retire.
Or, the Rams could try to swing a trade for the established veteran. Although that option seems highly unlikely, First Things First host Nick Wright floated an outrageous take that suggested the Rams contact the Miami Dolphins and inquire about a Stafford for Tua Tagovailoa trade.
“If you’re thinking about, we need to get younger at the position and probably draft a guy, but we don’t want to just immediately spin that roulette wheel,” Wright said. “If McVay is like, ‘Man, I can do better with Tua than Mike McDaniel did.’ And if the Dolphins are like, ‘Man, we’ve got maybe one more year before Tyreek [Hill] burns the building down. Like we’re trying to win right now, we have all these weapons.’ If you’re Miami, it would be admitting defeat on Tua and just trying to go for it right now.”
It cannot be stressed enough how unlikely it would be for the Rams to make such an offer. Not only does Tagovailoa have a troubling injury history, but he just signed a massive contract with the Dolphins that he has not lived up to and that most other teams in the league would not have given him.
It is also highly unlikely that a call like this would be made, as Tagovailoa is undoubtedly a lower-tier quarterback than Stafford.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE