Scouts Share Their Take on Kupp's Current Value
The Los Angeles Rams wasted no time in getting the offseason going, as veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp publicly acknowledged the fact that the team was trying to trade him. The announcement came as a shock to some, but Kupp's contract and production makes it an easy decision for the Rams' front office.
Kupp and the Rams will go their separate ways after eight seasons together. During that time, Kupp was one of the most dependable wide receivers in the National Football League.
This is especially true up through the Rams' Super Bowl win a few seasons ago, in which Kupp won Super Bowl MVP honors. He also won the Triple Crown, which is the award that is earned by the wide receiver with the most receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.
With Kupp officially on the trade block, Eric Williams of FOX Sports 1 examined Kupp's skillset and whether or not the veteran wide receiver has anything left in the tank to be successful after moving on from the Rams.
Williams noted that a coach from within the NFC South shared their thoughts. "Kupp is not him anymore. No team is gonna pick up that contract. Minimal juice."
According to Williams, the longtime NFL scout offered a more positive outlook on Kupp's future.
"No question he does [have something left]," said the scout. "The Rams just don't want to pay the market. He's a [WR] 1 or 2 for almost any team. Someone said he's lost lower body quickness — I don't buy that. Puka [Nacua] will never be him in hands or awareness."
One NFL receivers coach cites Kupp's college days to explain the receiver's true value.
"I thought he had a hurt shoulder at the Senior Bowl," the receivers coach said. "He didn't look awesome, but he looked good running routes. I questioned if he could operate in the slot and hold up.
"When I interviewed him at the combine, he was absolutely one of the most sensational combine interviews. Very intelligent. So, in my opinion, if he can continue to change and sink his hips — he's never going to be a burner, never was — he's a really crafty and intelligent human being. And he's tremendously serious about his craft."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE