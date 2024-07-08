Rams News: Sean McVay's Wife Goes All-In On Holiday Weekend
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn McVay apparently rang in the 4th of July holiday weekend in style.
Khomyn McVay shared a picture on her Instagram Story featuring the happy couple aboard what looked to be a yacht, presumably on the Pacific Ocean.
Khomyn McVay gave birth to their first kid together, a son, last Ocotber, while the Rams were embarking on an eventual 10-7 2023 NFL season run, returning to the playoffs for what would turn out to be 10-time Pro Bowl and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald's swang song season.
This season, Sean McVay is looking to help his team advance even further into the playoffs than it did last year — when the Rams were eliminated by the Detroit Lions and old friend Jared Goff in a 24-23 Wild Card Round encounter. Without Donald, the club made a concerted push to bring in new defensive help in the draft. To wit, general manager Les Snead used his first two picks on a pair of former Florida State University Seminoles, two-time All-American First Team linebacker Jared Verse, selected via the No. 19 pick, and All-ACC Second-Team defensive tackle Braden Fiske, drafted with the No. 39 selection.
Los Angeles is on the ascent, but it will be a tough run through a crowded, talented NFC Conference.
