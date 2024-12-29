Should Rams Make Shocking Pursuit of Top WR Higgins in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams currently boast one of the NFL's most lethal wide receiver tandems in the form of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. But is that duo really built to last?
Let's face it: Kupp has become injury prone over the last several seasons. He played in just 21 games between 2022 and 2023, and he missed four games earlier this year.
Heck, Kupp was even floated as a potential trade piece in the lead up to the deadline back in November, and he was apparently almost dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, the Rams started playing better around that point and shelved the idea of trading Kupp.
However, Kupp is 31 years old, and while he has two years remaining on his deal, it's pretty clear that his injury history makes him difficult to rely upon heading into 2025.
Taking that into consideration, Los Angeles should shock the NFL world and make a serious play for Cincinnati Bengals wide out Tee Higgins in free agency.
Higgins is just 25 years old, and the combination of him and Nacua would absolutely terrorize opposing secondaries for years to come.
The Clemson product will be costly, but the Rams are slated to have a nice chunk of cap room going into the offseason, so they can afford to absorb him.
They could also either trade Kupp or restructure his deal to save some money, which would make a massive Higgins contract much more palatable.
Higgins has been serving as the Bengals' No. 2 receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase, so the question is whether or not he would like to play second fiddle again in Los Angeles (you have to figure Nacua would remain the top gun).
But if he would have no issue with that, he would definitely make for a phenomenal pickup for the Rams and would set their offense up very nicely for the future.
Matthew Stafford isn't going to be around forever, so while Los Angeles wants to win now, it also needs to begin thinking long term under center and how to make things as easy as possible for whatever young quarterback eventually replaces Stafford.
Like it or not, that time is coming sooner rather than later.
