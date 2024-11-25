Two Controversial Calls Were Costly to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams were defeated on Sunday Night Football by the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-20. The Eagles showed on Sunday Night why they are serious Super Bowl contenders. In the end, the Eagles offensive was too much to handle for the Rams young defense.
Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams in a historic performance.
But in the game, there were two moments by the very questionable officials. This season NFL officiating has been a serious topic. Seemingly every week referees are making calls that have been head-scratching to say the least and calling penalties that are questionable at best.
On Sunday Night Football, it was no different.
On the Rams opening drive, running back Kyren Williams fumbled at the Eagles 16-yard line but was ruled down by the side official. The Rams rushed to the line and got the next play off. Whistles were blown and the white hat determined the Eagles challenged the play before. It was clear that the Rams got the next play off because usually, officials would stop play before the next play.
Why would the officials go to check a challenge if the next play already happened?
The next officiating miscue came in the third quarter with the Rams down 27-14. On a third down, the Rams were called for an offensive holding. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declined the penalty, setting up the Rams for a 4th and 3 on the Eagles 14-yard line.
As the Rams were about to hike the ball, whistles were blown. The referees determined that Sirianni had changed his mind and wanted to accept the penalty after declining it. That moved the Rams back 10 yards and setting up a 3rd and 10. The Rams eventually missed a field goal on that possession. And the Eagles scored a touchdown to seal the victory on the next possession.
There were more controversial calls throughout the game by the officials. Many pass interference calls on both teams that did not look to be.
All around it is a bad look for the NFL to have these types of mistakes at this point of the season. Especially on Sunday Night Football with all eyes on one game.
