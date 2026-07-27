How to Attend Rams Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

The Los Angeles Rams have officially started training camp, and Monday marks the first open practice for fans. Over the past few years, the Rams have begun opening practices to fans throughout the course of training camp, and 2026 is no different.

There will be plenty for fans to watch as Myles Garrett takes the field and Ty Simpson gets his first snaps. This year, the Rams will host seven open practices for the general public from July 27 to August 6 at Loyola Marymount University.

Which Rams Training Camp Practices Are Open to the Public?

The Rams will hold seven practices at Loyola Marymount University open to the public between July 27 and August 6. The first open practice takes place on July 27 and the last on August 6. The following training camp dates are open to the public:

July 27 - Gates Open at 1:45 p.m. PT

July 29 - Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. PT

August 1 - Gates Open at 2:45 p.m. PT

August 2 - Gates Open at 10:15 a.m. PT

August 3 - Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. PT

August 5 - Gates Open at 3 p.m. PT

August 6 - Gates Open at 3 p.m. PT

On each day of practice, the team will have fan giveaways. Autograph opportunities will be available after each practice. The Rams will be giving away items such as tote bags, magnets, flags, towels, posters, and other items.

Are Tickets Necessary to Attend Rams Training Camp

While Rams training camp is free to attend, fans must have a valid ticket for entry, regardless of age. Each day of training camp is currently sold out, but fans are able to join a waitlist.

Where to Park at Rams Training Camp?

Parking generally opens one hour before the gates open each day of Rams training camp. Fans should enter via the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Loyola Marymount Drive, near University Hall.

Fan parking is available in Lot A and if Lot A is full, additional parking is available in the Drollinger Garage. Parking is $20 per day and advance purchase is not available.

What Fans Should Know

Upon entry to Rams training camp, the team will have an entry experience and fan zone that will open before each practice. The team will have a merchandise tent set up near the entrance, featuring special Rams training camp apparel and the new uniforms. A ticketing booth for fans looking for information on attending Rams home games will also be available next to the practice field.

The Fan Zone features a mini football field and other kid-friendly activities. Team youth engagement coaches will lead flag football games for kids under the age of 18 in the fan zone on each day of training camp.

Additionally, fans 21 and older will be able to enjoy a beer garden near the fan zone. The team will also have concessions and food trucks available on site.

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