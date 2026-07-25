5 Most Important Storylines Entering Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams are set to report to training camp on Saturday at Loyola Marymount University. This is a team that has dominated the headlines all offseason and has had plenty to discuss. Here are the top five storylines around the Rams as they enter training camp.

1. Aaron Donald’s Return

Arguably the biggest story in the NFL heading into training camp is whether Aaron Donald will return to the Rams. While there isn’t any firm timeline, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported on Friday that every indication is that Donald will return and the team is expecting him to come back at some point during training camp.

“They would expect him to come back at some point during training camp,” said Wyche. “Every indication that I got was that he’s probably gonna do it.”

It’s unlikely that Donald reports to camp on Saturday. However, he could be around for the second week or right at the end of training camp. As things stand, Donald continues to work to get into football shape and see how his body reacts. If he reacts well, it’s very possible Donald could join a defense with Myles Garrett.

2. The Dilemma With Ty Simpson’s Contract

With the Rams set to report to training camp on Saturday, rookie first-round pick and quarterback Ty Simpson has yet to sign his rookie deal. Simpson remains the only first-round pick left unsigned after Fernando Mendoza signed his contract on Thursday. With Mendoza’s deal done, it was thought that Simpson would get done fairly quickly. However, as we enter Saturday, Simpson remains unsigned.

The Rams and Simpson will want to do what they can to get a deal done before practice begins. These reps in the early days of training camp will be critical to Simpson’s development as he looks to continue what the team started in OTAs. Simpson will also be in a battle for the backup quarterback role with Stetson Bennett. The team could be waiting until Saturday to put pen to paper, however, the clock is ticking.

3. Off-Field Drama on Offense

As the Rams head into training camp, there are big questions around two of their biggest stars. Starting with wide receiver Puka Nacua, he will be looking to put an eventful offseason behind him. Nacua spent a lot of time in the headlines, most notably for biting a woman on New Year’s Eve. There’s no doubt that Nacua is someone the Rams will want to sign long-term. However, he needs to prove that he’s worth that investment.

With that said, the bigger story is with left tackle Alaric Jackson. Jackson was arrested earlier this month on felony battery charges. While those charges were dismissed by the city, the NFL could still take action as Jackson is a repeat offender under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. In a Super Bowl season, the Rams can’t afford any questions at the left tackle position. This remains a wait-and-see situation.

4. New Stars on Defense

The Rams made two blockbuster trades this offseason when they acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett. McDuffie participated in OTAs and got off to a strong start, making plays on the ball. Garrett showed up for the final days of OTAs, but the Rams will get a better look during training camp.

There will be a lot of expectations for this defense that fell off down the stretch last season. Given what the Rams gave up to acquire McDuffie and Garrett, those two will carry much of that weight. However, it will be up to Chris Shula to figure out how to maximize both of their skill sets.

5. Handling Super Bowl Expectations

Throughout the offseason, the Rams have done everything they can to get back to the NFC Championship game and capitalize on this Super Bowl window. The Rams believe that they missed a big opportunity last season and are back to taking an ‘all-in” approach. Heading into training camp, the Rams are Super Bowl favorites.

However, games are played on the field. While the Rams may have the best team on paper, they need to be able to prove it on Sundays. That work starts now. Unlike past dream teams, the Rams can’t buy into the hype and need to prove that they are the best team in the league. It's important for this team to remain focused on the task at hand.

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