Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Kam Kinchens Looks to Build on a Strong Second Season

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams defense, the safety position is one of the more exciting groups on the roster. The unit is led by Quentin Lake and Kam Curl, but Kam Kinchens has shown to be an important player in the secondary as well.

Kinchens heads into year three, looking to take another step in his development. He’s next in our roster preview series.

2025 Season in Review

While Kinchens didn’t have as many interceptions as he did during his rookie season, he continued to show positive development. Both of his interceptions came in the team’s win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 and he still managed six passes defended. Where Kinchens took a step forward was as a tackler. Kinchens had 84 tackles and his missed tackle rate also improved. Still, where he excels is in coverage. Kinchens’ 75.0 grade in coverage via PFF ranked him 10th among qualifying safeties and he graded as the 15th-best safety overall.

Roster Battle

When it comes to the Rams’ safeties, there isn’t a true roster battle. Each player has their specific role in the defense and that’s where they stay. Kinchens is a ball-hawking safety in the Rams secondary and is one of the team’s top coverage safeties. He has excellent range to limit explosives and make plays on the ball.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Improving as a Tackler

Oh hey...it's Kam Kinchens coming out of nowhere to make the tackle for no gain on Travis Hunter!



Early in the play it looks like Jags have the blocking numbers against the Rams D. Kinchens comes from the opposite hash to make the play.



Legit Moises Caicedo vibes. pic.twitter.com/giyv0Bfwz8 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) October 21, 2025

It was great to watch the growth of Kinchens in year two. While he may not hit as big as a player like Curl, he became something of an enforcer over the middle of the field. When the Rams’ secondary played well, Kinchens typically played a part in that. On the play above, he displays good range and makes the tackle in the backfield for no gain while coming from the other side of the field.

Play 2: Great Playmaker in the Secondary

Rams' S Kam Kinchens has really come on this season. Tailor made fit for this defense playing top down, and gets a pick because he's just being a playmaker. Rams in 1 Robber with a shade towards JSN, but Kinchens reads the eyes and gets rewarded pic.twitter.com/1MsgX5XmbA — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 18, 2025

This is where Kinchens shines for the Rams. When he’s able to play from the top down, Kinchens can make plays on the ball. He knows how to read the quarterback’s eyes and when to come down and make a play. Kinchens was one of the best safeties in the NFL in coverage last season for a reason.

Play 3: Can Be Used in Multiple Roles

Kam Kinchens with a BIG sack on Darnold!



LARvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xApfR2HHvc — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

Last season, the Rams expanded Kinchens’ role, allowing him to be used in different ways. He almost doubled his snap count in the box from his rookie year and lined up all over the formation. The Rams also occasionally brought him on a blitz, which resulted in a sack in the NFC Championship Game.

Biggest Question: Can Kinchens Take Another Leap in His Development?

While Curl and Lake are the two most important safeties in the secondary, Kam Kinchens could enter that conversation this season. If he continues to show good ball skills while improving as a tackler, he could take that next step. A lot will be expected of Kinchens as the Rams improved at cornerback this offseason, and have added Myles Garrett. With better cornerback play, it should free up Kinchens to do more.

2026 Outlook/Role

Kinchens will look to take that next step in 2026 and hopefully he gets an expanded role. There is no questioning Kinchens’ play-making ability. An argument can be made that he is the best playmaker in the Rams’ secondary. It’s fair to expect him to take that next step and solidify his identity in the defense.

Chances of Making the Roster

This is a player that the Rams are excited about heading into next season. There isn't a realistic scenario in which Kinchens doesn't make the final 53.



Chances: 10/10

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