The Rams' Best Offensive Options in the Second Round

The Los Angeles Rams only have one first-round pick after using their own first-rounder to bolster their secondary. This was an aggressive move by their front office to get better, and while it worked, it does put more pressure on their selections in later rounds.

Les Snead has kept the Rams afloat despite their tendency to throw caution to the wind with his knack for finding impactful players in days two and three of the NFL draft. If he wants to do it again for their offense, these are some of the names he should be looking at in the second round.

Offensive Options in the Second Round

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams have an impressive receiving corps with an MVP-winning quarterback running the ship, but neither of those things will follow them forever. Matthew Stafford is on the verge of retirement, as is Davante Adams . Quarterback and wide receiver will quickly become a big need for them, but they can get ahead of the curve by taking Germie Bernard with the 61st overall pick.

Bernard can do it all with good size, big hands, and average acceleration. He has a developed route tree and can be lined up in the slot or outside. He's a versatile receiver who doesn't stand out in one particular trait, but brings a level of consistency to the field that Sean McVay will appreciate, and makes him a perfect wide receiver to pair alongside Puka Nacua .

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eli Stowers is going to be a steal for whichever team takes him in the second round, and even if the Rams already have a loaded tight end room, Stowers would add another layer to their offense.

Tyler Higbee is on his way out, so even if taking a tight end a year early may not seem like a good idea, securing Stowers in Los Angeles is. He's a quarterback converted into a tight end, but his experience throwing the ball gives McVay a chance to call some creative trick plays.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Finally, there's Caleb Tiernan. He's an experienced tackle prospect who knows which angles to take so that edge rushers can't get the jump on him. He has an impressive frame, even if he doesn't know how to use it to its full capabilities yet.

Stocking up on offensive linemen is never a bad idea, especially for a team actively looking for its next franchise quarterback. Tiernan will be a good backup in year one, with the potential to grow into their starter.