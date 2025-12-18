Where the Rams Are Heading Into Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams have never been a team to shy away from the limelight. Their most recent Super Bowl win was achieved by trading for multiple stars and throwing their future to the wind. The Rams look like Super Bowl contenders once again, and they've done it this time by making good decisions in free agency and growing their talent through the NFL draft.

Nobody can have the Rams lower than the third-best team in the NFL; their placement atop the entire NFC conference should show as much. Their rematch against the Seattle Seahawks will determine if they continue to top the NFL or if their placement shifts with a loss.

Week 16 Power Rankings

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings heading into Week 16. For another week in a row, the Rams find themselves atop the rankings after their dominant win over the Detroit Lions . If they want to continue to be at the top, a win against the Seahawks is mandatory.

"After a back-and-forth first half, the Rams put on the jets and lifted off against the Lions in Week 15, defeating their NFC foes 41-34 in a matchup that had a big-fight feel to it. The Rams’ offense had success at every avenue", said Valentine.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Their game against the Lions was a possible playoff preview, and their game against the Seahawks has a higher chance of being that. The possibility of them playing the Seahawks three times in one season is one not that far-fetched, and one that the Rams want to avoid. Beating a team three times in one season is nearly impossible due to the familiarity between opponents.

"The Rams have scored 86 points in their last two games, and head into a huge Week 16 showdown against the Seahawks in good standing. They have a 61% chance of winning the NFC West, and a win against the Seahawks would all but seal the division".

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford has a chance to win the MVP, lead his team to a divisional title, and win a Super Bowl victory, all in one season. It would be the perfect way to end his Hall of Fame career, and would be up there with some of the most legendary individual seasons of all time.

This game against the Seahawks is crucial to that reality coming to life. There's too much on the line here for the Rams to fail, and they should treat this as a playoff game.

