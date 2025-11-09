Rams Release Inactives List Before 49ers Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their roster before their week ten matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Inactives List
- QB Stetson Bennett IV
- K Joshua Karty
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- LS Alex Ward
- OL Beaux Limmer
- OL D.J. Humphries
- DE Desjuan Johnson
Most of these moves were expected after the team committed to having a new approach in their kicking unit. McVay wanted Jake McQuaide as his long snapper due to his previous work and familiarity.
Harrison Mevis
McVay also made the decision to use Harrison Mevis instead of Joshua Karty this week, diving into his reasons on Friday.
“There are a lot of layers to it," stated McVay. "I still do have a lot of confidence in [Kicker] Josh Karty. He's not going anywhere but based on some of the things that we tried to evaluate throughout the course of the week… those guys both did a really good job. I was really pleased and really impressed and proud of how Josh handled himself this week."
"I think he's got a really bright future. I think he's done a lot of really good things for us. All the things that went into it in terms of just ultimately in its simplest form, who do I think gives us the best chance to have successful outcomes particularly in that operation with the given factors on Sunday against the Niners?”
McVay also dived into Mevis making his NFL debut in such a hotly contested matchup.
“I think he's handled himself well," stated McVay. "He's kicked in a lot of big games when you go back to his career at Missouri. There are always those factors that come into it, but I think at the end of the day you have to have the clarity and the courage to be able to make the decisions that you think are best. This is what we think is the best way to be able to move forward. I think our team has handled the preparation the right way."
"This is something that we're continuously trying to be able to get our hands wrapped around. We've talked about this probably more than anything that I've ever had to talk about since I've been the head coach of the Rams, but there are a lot of things that go into it. I think what you do appreciate is that this is the greatest team sport that there is. There are 11 guys that affect and influence what you're trying to be able to get done. Then the opposing team is trying to affect you in the other way of not allowing you to be able to execute at the clip that you're trying to. We have familiarity and we know Jake."
"I can't say enough about how Alex and how Josh have handled this. What I'm not going to do is pigeonhole myself into anything other than this week. I think we always talk about being totally and completely present, taking things one day at a time and controlling what we can. Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let's have a good Friday, a good Saturday, and then be ready to go. But those guys, I expect them to do well as it relates to Jake and Mevis and their roles on Sunday against an excellent opponent.”
