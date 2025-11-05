The Rams Offense Answers the Big Questions Against Saints
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams played the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, I asked five questions of the offense. Here is their response.
1. Was the red zone efficiency shown last game the new standard of the Rams or a flash in the pan performance?
The new standard. The Rams were again dominant in that area but another incredible showing by Davante Adams has the NFL on notice. In the past two games, Adams has scored five red zone touchdowns, becoming the big-time target in tight space that the Rams were looking for.
2. How will they replace Tutu Atwell?
A variety of ways but what was interesting to note is that not only did the Rams use just as many three tight end sets and they did three wide receiver sets on Sunday, they also lined up Terrance Ferguson in the slot, making it clear to the league that he's meant to be the Rams' newest version of the Travis Kelce archetype.
However, I think that what we are about to see with Ferguson is what McVay wanted to have with Jordan Reed back in Washington. A big, fast aerial threat who can be matched up to create an automatic advantage in any situation. Reed was a Pro Bowler whose rise was undercut by injury.
3. Should Rob Havenstein continue to be the starter?
No reason not to. Havenstein did his job on Sunday, Matthew Stafford clearly trusts him, and he's a team captain for a reason. Havenstein did his job like he always does.
4. How many multiple tight end sets will Sean McVay use?
A lot. According to NFL Next Gen stats, the Rams used 13 personnel or three tight ends on 35 of their 77 offensive plays on Sunday. McVay's mixing and matching of personnel groups provided the perfect balance of manufactured ball distribution and pure backyard football, giving Matthew Stafford the platform to successfully push the ball up field while using the natural gaps provided by employing such tactics to target superstars Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.
5. Can Matthew Stafford continue his MVP candidacy?
