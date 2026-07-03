Rams DL Kobie Turner: No. 6 Player Looks Ready to Become Established Star

Without Aaron Donald on the defensive line over the past two years, Kobie Turner has become a leader on the defensive line for the Los Angeles Rams. Turner may not be an All-Pro or Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he does everything really well.

Through Turner’s first three seasons, he has 24 sacks, including seven in 2025. He’s also consistently played well against the run, ranking 12th with a 70.8 run defense grade via PFF last season. As the Rams head into a Super Bowl season, Turner is one of the most important players on the defensive front.

Why Kobie Turner is So Important

Turner got off to a slow start last year, as 5.5 of his seven sacks came from Weeks 12-18. Despite the slow start statistically, Turner remained the most complete player on the Rams’ defensive line. As Turner enters year four, he’ll be expected to take the step from a good young player to an established star. If Turner takes that step, this defense becomes very difficult to gameplan against.

With Myles Garrett on the edge, it should open things up on the interior for Turner. Turner should see more one-on-one opportunities than he has in the past. Garrett and Byron Young will be able to generate pressure off of the edge. However, the Rams need a player to create problems on the interior and collapse the pocket. That player for the Rams is Turner. Turner’s ability to collapse the pocket should create sack opportunities for Garrett and Young.

The Depth Behind Turner

The Rams don’t have another player who could replace Kobie Turner. If Turner were to miss time, it would mean more snaps for Braden Fiske. However, Fiske is a liability against the run. Poona Ford may also see increased snaps, but he doesn’t offer a lot as a pass rusher. That’s not to say that the Rams don’t have depth on the defensive line, but Turner is a complete player while those behind him fill specific roles.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

If Turner isn’t effective, the Rams lose the interior pass rush that will allow Garrett to hit his overall ceiling. It would allow offenses to focus more on Garrett and Young and make things harder for them while little pressure is generated from the interior.

Additionally, with the Rams having such a strong pass rush, teams are going to try to establish the run more to slow it down. Turner’s ability to stop the run and force teams into third-and-longs is part of what makes him so valuable. The Rams may be able to get by without Turner playing at an elite level, but they wouldn’t be able to reach their ceiling.

Why We Ranked Turner Here

When it comes to the Rams’ defensive front, there aren’t many players who can make an impact in the same way that Turner can. When Turner is playing well, the Rams defense is at its best. With the addition of Garrett, the Rams need players to take advantage of the attention that he’ll draw. Turner is one of those players who can disrupt the game from the interior.

Turner is also entering a contract season and the Rams will have to make a decision. Is Turner someone worth paying as a top-level defensive lineman? Turner is one of the foundational pieces on the defensive line, but with Garrett added to the equation this season, he needs to take that next step.