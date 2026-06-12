Rams DL Braden Fiske: No. 22 Player Looks to Bounce Back After Sophomore Slump

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 22 player, Braden Fiske.

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Braden Fiske in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the defensive lineman had an immediate impact as a rookie. Fiske finished his rookie year with 8.5 sacks and looked to be a promising player on the defensive line.

After dealing with injuries last season, Fiske had a bit of a sophomore slump, but will be looking to take a step forward in year three. The Rams made improvements to the secondary this offseason and added Myles Garrett. Fiske should have plenty of opportunity to make an impact as a pass rusher on the defensive line.

Why Braden Fiske is So Important

The Rams have invested a lot in the defensive line and Fiske has been a big part of that. Last season, the Rams put a lot of pressure on their pass rush to carry the defense and that led to some inconsistency.

Along with Kobie Turner, Fiske is the biggest pass-rush threat on the Rams’ defensive line. He gives them a pass-rush presence on the interior which is important when the Rams have players like Byron Young and Myles Garrett rushing from the edge and forcing the quarterback to step up. Fiske has the ability to take the pass rush to the next level when he’s healthy.

The Depth Behind Fiske

Behind Fiske, the Rams don’t have a lot of pass rush depth on the defensive line. Ty Hamilton, Ty Davis, and Tim Keenan III are all more effective in the run game. When the Rams have been without Fiske, the pass rush has suffered. When he is healthy, the pass rush is more balanced and the pressure generated from the interior is evident.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

In a way, this is a big year for Fiske. While he didn’t have a bad year in 2025, he did take a slight step back because of the injuries. The pressures were still there as his 42 pressures ranked 16th among defensive linemen. However, he only had three sacks compared to the 8.5 sacks he recorded as a rookie.

This is still a promising player on the defensive line, but if this season is a lot like last, the Rams may have to start asking some uncomfortable questions. While the Rams did improve the secondary this offseason, it's still a unit built around the pass rush. That’s a unit that needs to deliver and that includes Fiske.

Why We Ranked Fiske Here

When Fiske is healthy, he’s one of the more disruptive players on the Rams’ defensive line. The 2026 season is an opportunity for Fiske to prove that he’s more than just a role player and can be a foundational piece moving forward. His ability to get after the quarterback raises the floor of the entire defense.

While Fiske may be overshadowed by Turner, Garrett, and Young, he’s still an important player on the defensive line. He may not be the best player on the defensive line, but he’s someone that makes everything go. Without another pass-rush option behind him, it makes him that much more important.

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