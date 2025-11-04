How NFC West's Trade Deadline Impacts the Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have remained patient in the trade market, but their rivals haven't. After the San Francisco 49ers added Keion White, their neighbors in the Pacific Northwest followed suit with a massive addition.
The Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have traded for Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints, as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Shaheed reunites with his former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was Shaheed's OC last season and is in the same role for the Seahawks this year.
"Yeah, one thing that we have seen is sort of how the market gets set, right? You saw Jacobi Meyers go for a four and a six and if you're a team looking to trade a receiver or trade for receiver, you're kind of like, all right, like, this is basically what it's going to take," stated Rapoport. "This is how the market gets set. So you see Jacobi Meyers go for a four and a six, you see Shaheed go for a four and a five."
"And you know, there are teams that can make mistakes in free agency. You can make mistakes in the trade deadline. You sort of wonder, like, how many of these things really pay off? Well, one way to know that a player is going to fit in the system is if you have literally the same offensive coordinator that he had the previous year. That's where Seattle is. They've been looking for a fast receiver. My understanding is this has always been the target. They know what Klint Kubiak and Rashid Shaheed can do. They know how he can take the top off a defense, and I get the sense they're looking pretty forward to it in Seattle over there."
How This Affects The Rams
Not only does this move give the Seahawks more speed in an offense that knows how to attack the flanks with relentless efficiency, this move also gives Sam Darnold another weapon who can take the ball to the house at any moment, joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba in those pursuits.
On top of their premier offense, the Seahawks are backed by an innovative, aggressive defense that has the perfect blend of youth and veterans.
The one thing to look at is what happens to Cooper Kupp. Kupp missed the Seahawks' last game, and Smith-Njigba's production didn't drop at all. With a rising Tory Horton and now with Shaheed, Kupp might find himself the odd man out, and who knows what that means for his future.
