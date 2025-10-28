Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Rams Newest Acquisition
On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams executed a trade with the Tennessee Titans for defensive back Roger McCreary. Rams head coach Sean McVay would speak at his weekly Monday presser, addressing his new player.
McVay on McCreary
“We were looking to be able to add some depth," stated McVay. "He was a guy that we respected from playing against him earlier this year. He has some inside-outside flex. [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] coached him in the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Auburn. We're excited to get him in. Nowadays things get out so quickly."
"It happened and then as soon as you know it, you guys know about it too. I just talked to him. He’ll get packed and we'll get him out here and then we'll see what it looks like to be able to get him going for this week, but excited to be able to add him, respect his game from going against him. I've heard great things about the human being from people that have been around him. Aubrey enjoyed coaching him at the Senior Bowl. He'll be able to add some depth to our group and we're excited about it.”
Versatility is a Necessity
McVay would go on to discuss McCreary's versatility, something that is a must for the organization.
“I like him for his versatility," stated McVay. "[Safety] Quentin Lake does a great job playing so many different things, but there’s not a whole lot of depth behind him. I think what we want to be able to do is we had a like for the football player in terms of his body of work even going back to when he was coming out of Auburn. He has obviously played the slot exclusively for the Titans this year. He has played a little bit of outside corner, but it was more just the competitor and what he’s about."
"The Titans were great to work with and it just so happened that based on some of the things that are going on with us, we felt like it was a smart move. Then once we get him in here, we'll get a feel for the best way to take advantage of his skillset and where that fits. He could play inside or outside, but feel really good about obviously what Quentin Lake does and the many hats that he wears for us. But being able to add some depth in that room was the key to be able to get Roger in here.”
McCreary is a slot corner so it will be interesting to see how he will be utilized. The Rams currently have ten defensive backs on the 53-man roster.
