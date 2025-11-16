Why Seahawks Clash Should Serve As Terrance Ferguson's Breakout Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wanted Terrance Ferguson to the point that there's a belief out there that if Atlanta wasn't willing to trade up, the Rams could have selected Ferguson with their first overall pick. While there's no way to know for certain that that's the move the organization would've made, it hammers home to continued narrative of Ferguson being Sean McVay's tool to revolutionize offensive football for the second time in his career.
With the Rams' use of their 13 personnel offense now becoming the talk of football, Ferguson's speed and strength has been put on full display. McVay has a weapon who is a matchup nightmare, especially for the modern NFL. He's naturally bigger than most slot corners and he's faster than most linebackers.
Despite his natural talents, there's been an adjustment process as both Ferguson had to get used to the NFL and McVay had to figure out a way to use him. With that established, Ferguson should break out against the Seattle Seahawks' defense on Sunday.
Why Ferguson Should Dominate
While Ferguson's impact will be dependent on usage, one would expect him to get many opportunities due to the natural issues he causes for defenses as well as Trey McBride's big day last week. McBride, another athletic tight end, put up nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks in Seattle last week.
Tight ends tend to get lost sometimes in the Seattle defense, especially when allowed to stand up as a receiver. Ferguson has the tools and the ability to find holes in coverage to exploit Seattle. He also runs three critical routes well, which are the crosser, post corner, and the quick out. Those three routes are open all the time against Seattle.
McVay Loves Ferguson's Development
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Ferguson's development on Wednesday.
“I think a guy that's just been consistent every single day," stated McVay. "We talked a lot about it during training camp. I thought he had a really good offseason. I thought he had really good early parts of training camp then he had the groin that put him out for an extended period of time. That tight end position is so difficult. There are so many different things that we're asking of those guys."
"You're starting to see a little bit more of that with some of the things that we've done as of late, but I'm seeing a guy that has incredible upside. He has great leaders in the room to be able to learn from whether that's [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff, [Tight End] Tyler, Higbee, [Tight End] Colby, Parkinson or [Tight End] Davis Allen being as experienced as he is. We want complete players in that room and he is a dynamic player."
"I think one of my favorite parts of the other day, he's learning, he's doing a great job competing without the ball, but I think when you look at the confidence that Matthew has in him, we just miss him and it would've been a great play, but one that he's capable of. Then a couple plays later, come right back to him, he ends up making an explosive play. He's only getting better and I think the future is really bright for him. We love Terrance.”
With all that being said, Ferguson should have a big day against Seattle if he's utilized properly. He's got the skills, growth, and belief. Who would bet against that?
