Matthew Stafford Looks 'Pretty Damn Sharp' in First Practice of Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams hit the field for day two of training camp and the first of seven open practices to the general public. It was also the first time quarterback Matthew Stafford took the field following an MVP campaign.

Stafford didn’t participate in OTAs and the Rams have set a modified practice schedulefor him to partcipate every second and fourth day during training camp. While Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson took all the reps on day one, it was Stafford slinging it on Monday.

“Wasn’t out here yesterday. I was able to kind of watch and see these guys do their thing,” said Stafford. “Coach McVay, Reggie, and all his staff are doing everything they can to try and help our team be as good as we can, but also help me peak at the right time and be ready to rock and roll come Week 1. It was a blast to be out here today.”

Matthew Stafford Looks Like the Reigning MVP

Head coach Sean McVay put it best. Stafford looked “pretty damn sharp” on the field. This offseason, the Rams upgraded the defense, adding to the secondary and pass rush. However, that didn’t seem to phase Stafford. The highlight of the evening was Stafford hitting Nacua for a deep completion down the left sideline over Jaylen Watson. Later in practice he side-armed a throw to Nacua who made a leaping one-handed grab over the middle.

Matthew Stafford with a long pass to Puka Nacua during scrimmages🔥🔥🔥 #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/CDhpj9AwhT — Ethan Shirazi (@Ethanshirazi24) July 28, 2026

Despite taking the field for the first time on Monday, Stafford needed no introduction. He picked up right where he left off in 2025. The reigning MVP looked every bit the part on the second day of training camp.

Rams Managing Stafford's Workload for Week 1

It’s quite the contrast from this time last year. Last season, Stafford wasn’t able to participate in training camp at all as he managed a herniated disc in his back. While the Rams are trying to avoid that and keep him healthy with a modified schedule, Stafford appears fresh for being 38.

“I’m just doing everything I can to make sure my body and mind feel as good as I possibly can,” said Stafford. “Every time I’m out here obviously I’m giving it everything I got and trying to raise the level of play and help our guys be as good as we possibly can as a team.”

Modified Practice Schedule Designed to Keep Stafford Fresh

How the Rams manage Stafford’s workload throughout the summer will be critical to the team hitting Week 1 in stride and beginning the season strong. After not practicing all of training camp last year, Stafford started the season throwing 28 touchdowns to zero interceptions, setting an NFL record. While nobody was surprised by what Stafford did, him being as fresh as he was arguably played a large role.

Stafford will once again be off tomorrow before taking the field again on Wednesday for the final day of the four-day practice block. With so much focus on Ty Simpson and the backup quarterback competition, Stafford reminded everybody why he’s the reigning MVP. If Monday was any indication, the Rams have every reason to feel confident that their franchise quarterback will be fresh and ready to go.

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