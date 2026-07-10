Rams QB Matthew Stafford: No. 1 Player Holds the Key to a Super Bowl

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 1 player, Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may be 38, but he’s somehow still playing some of the best football of his career. After leading the NFL in touchdown passes last season, throwing a career-high 46, Stafford won his first MVP award.

Over the last month, we’ve counted down the top 25 most important players for the 2026 season for the Rams. While some arguments could be made for players between 2-25, it’s pretty obvious who the most important player on the team is. Stafford signed a contract earlier this offseason, committing to 2026 and the Rams will only go as far as he takes them.

Why is Matthew Stafford So Important

Stafford plays the most important position on the field. For most teams, the quarterback is going to be the most important player, but that’s especially the case for the Rams. Stafford remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and plays a big role in how successful the offense has been. The Rams are also relying on him to help develop and be a mentor for Ty Simpson.

When it comes to the offense, Stafford has the ability to make plays outside of the system and make the playcaller right when Sean McVay is very wrong. His ability to throw no-look passes, throw from different arm angles, and force defenses to defend every blade of grass is part of what makes him special. He also remains one of the best when it matters most in the fourth quarter. There likely isn't another quarterback the Rams would take over Stafford.

The Depth Behind Stafford

Over the last few seasons, the Rams have had experienced depth behind Stafford with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo may not have had the ceiling of Stafford, but he would have been able to keep the offense on track. Heading into this season, the Rams have Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett. Simpson was drafted 13th overall and couldn't ask to be in a better situation as a rookie, while Bennett is in his fourth year in the system. If Stafford were to miss time, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams turn to Simpson. However, the preference will be for Simpson to learn behind Stafford all season.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

Heading into 2026, the Rams have as high of expectations as they had during the 2021 season. If Stafford struggles or misses time, it would be very difficult for the Rams to hit those heights. The Rams may not be betting on Stafford playing at an MVP level again, but they need him to play like a top-five quarterback.

The Rams are better positioned at backup quarterback than they were in 2022, but it would be difficult to go a long stretch without Stafford. They could likely get by for a game or two, but if Stafford misses half the season like he did in 2022, it would be very difficult to overcome.

Why We Ranked Stafford Here

No player is more important to the Rams winning a Super Bowl in 2026 than Matthew Stafford. The Rams' Super Bowl window is built around him. When the Rams traded for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, it was done to give Stafford the best possible supporting cast while he is still playing at a high level.

McVay has built the offense around Stafford and how he sees the field. Stafford elevates everybody around him and makes the receivers better. If the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2026, it will be in large part because of Stafford. He undoubtedly has the biggest impact on whether the Rams achieve that. The Rams may have looked ahead in the draft by taking Ty Simpson, but they have given Stafford the pieces to capitalize on the now and it’s up to him to take advantage of that.

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