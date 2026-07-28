The Most Important Rams Extension Candidate During Training Camp

As the Los Angeles Rams enter training camp and the 2026 season, they will have a lot to think about when it comes to the contracts of upcoming free agents. The 2023 draft class that has been integral to the team’s success over the past few years are all due for new contracts.

Heading into this summer, Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua, Byron Young, and Steve Avila are all on the final year of their rookie contracts. Given some of the limitations with the salary cap, the Rams won’t be able to bring all of them back and will need to make some difficult decisions.

“We've had a lot of internal dialogue and discussions and there's been a lot of moving parts,” said head coach Sean McVay. “We’ll have those conversations…They're obviously very important to us…I know that our group has had some conversations with agents.”

Why the Rams May Wait on a Puka Nacua Extension

While those contract situations linger, there may not be a contract more under the microscope than that of wide receiver Puka Nacua. Since being drafted in the fifth round back in 2023, Nacua has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. While a contract extension seemed inevitable, Nacua’s off-field behavior over the last year has delayed the process and given the Rams second thoughts.

“The latest reporting on the case mentioned the possibility of Nacua entering a diversion program, which would open the door to a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy,” wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That fact alone significantly complicates Nacua’s negotiations with the Rams. A suspension would likely void his guarantees, unless the contract specifically carves out the incident that gave rise to the lawsuit and potential diversion program.”

It’s very possible that a deal gets done before the season, but the Rams could also decide to wait until after any potential suspension from the league takes place. The Rams can give Nacua this season to prove himself or simply buy themselves more time and use the franchise tag next summer. The franchise tag would be much cheaper than Nacua’s market value. If the Rams are going to give Nacua an extension and pay him like a top wide receiver, they need to be sure of their investment.

Sean McVay and Puka Nacua are very close..



"Puka Nacua is one of the best players in the NFL..



At some point in time he's gonna get a new deal with the Rams" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tPrPe2SQaU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

“I think the Rams have been pretty public about the fact that his offseason was a little unique, and it wasn’t exactly the way that a lot of people had it planned,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Sean McVay was the one that talked about it being a partnership, and they have to be in this together, and they want to see certain things.”

Before the Rams commit to Nacua long-term, they’ll want to see a player and person who has matured and is someone that they can count on as one of their future pillars.

Nacua Is Doing Everything Right on the Practice Field

Nacua wasn’t expected to hold out of training camp, and he has participated in both practices. In fact, Stafford and Nacua picked up where they left off with the pair connecting several times. The most impressive play may have been Stafford hitting Nacua over the middle with the wide receiver making a leaping one-handed grab.

Midseason form for Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua



via @Ethanshirazi24pic.twitter.com/LPO4BqYNSQ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 28, 2026

“To play for this organization specifically has been awesome. I couldn’t imagine myself playing anywhere else,” said Nacua during OTAs. “I know that my job is to come up here and to be with the guys and go out there and compete every single day. That’s been kind of my mindset. Those are the things that I can control and then hopefully allow those other things to handle themselves.”

Why Puka Nacua's Contract Isn't a Simple Decision

Since the start of the offseason program, Nacua has remained focused and been on his best behavior as he waits for an extension. That extension may happen before the regular season or next spring. There doesn’t appear to be a timeline as the Rams wait to see the personal growth they need from Nacua.

Still, Nacua remains the most important extension candidate for the Rams during training camp. He’s set to make $5.67 million this season while NFC West rival wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a deal averaging $42.15 million per year earlier this offseason.

It may be only a matter of time before an extension gets done. Nacua clearly wants to remain with the Rams, and the team would like to keep its star wide receiver. Still, there are hurdles to an extension because of the off-field situation Nacua has put himself in. If Nacua can prove that the recent steps he’s taken have resulted in personal growth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams prioritize a new deal.

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