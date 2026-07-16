Former NFL Agent Suggests Rams WR Puka Nacua Could Be Franchise Tag Candidate

The Los Angeles Rams will have a big decision to make when it comes to wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal and eligible for a contract extension. However, given some of the off-field issues that Nacua has gone through over the last year, the Rams may be more hesitant to hand out an extension than they would have previously.

At the very least, it appears the Rams will wait until after the season to start working on a deal with Nacua. With that said, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler earlier this offseason suggested that deals with the Rams’ 2027 free agents were not on the horizon.

Former Agent Explains Why Franchise Tag Could Be an Option

Joel Cory of CBS Sports and a former NFL agent, is suggesting that Nacua could be a franchise tag candidate.

“Off-the-field issues are jeopardizing Nacua's early payday,” said Curry. “It's conceivable that Nacua could get a new deal before the Rams open the 2026 regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10. The Rams will need to be comfortable Nacua has turned over a new leaf for that to happen.”

As the Rams look ahead to training camp, Nacua doesn’t hold much leverage when it comes to negotiations. Typically, a player of his stature could have held out until the Rams gave him a new deal. The off-field concerns complicate that and has forced Nacua to be on his best behavior.

If Nacua proves himself during training camp, it’s possible that the Rams could extend him before the regular season. With that said, waiting until next summer seems to be the most likely scenario.

How the Franchise Tag Could Benefit the Rams

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks extended Jaxson Smith-Njigba to a four-year, $168.6 million contract. That’s generally where a Nacua contract would start. However, given how much money is involved, the Rams will want to feel comfortable with Nacua before making that type of investment.

It’s also why the franchise tag could be in play. The projected franchise tag for a wide receiver in 2027 is $31.5 million fully guaranteed. Meanwhile, Nacua's projected market value is a four-year, $160.8 million contract.. From an average per year standpoint, the Rams would commit around $9 million less in 2027 by using the franchise tag instead of signing Nacua to a long-term extension. .

While most players wouldn’t play on the franchise tag, Nacua may not have a choice. His recent actions have made him more of an off-field risk than previously. If Nacua holds out, his image around the league takes another hit.

What Puka Nacua Needs to Do Before a New Deal

The best path forward is for the Rams to get a long-term deal done with Nacua. At a $31 million cap hit, Nacua would take nearly half of the Rams’ current 2027 cap space available. As it stands, they have $83.8 million available, but they need to keep Kobie Turner, Warren McClendon, Kevin Dotson, Byron Young, and Steve Avila in mind. If the Rams can backload Nacua’s contract to keep space available for three of those pending free agents, that would be ideal. Still, the franchise tag is an understandable option given some of the risk that Nacua presents.

The next few months will be critical for Nacua and the Rams’ future. After going into rehab and spending time reflecting, Nacua will need to prove that he’s mature enough to handle being a franchise player in Los Angeles.

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