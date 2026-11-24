The Los Angeles Rams will be without two starting offensive linemen Wednesday as they take on the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve, who are expected to get Micah Parsons back in the lineup. Both Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton will be out with hamstring injuries.

While the Rams have mostly remained healthy on the offensive line, that has changed over the last few weeks. Avila has been managing a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Shelton left during the game and is set to be out for the next 4-6 weeks.

With Avila and Shelton out, the Rams will have to make adjustments to the offensive line. Against the Cardinals, the Rams went with Bill Murray and Beaux Limmer on the interior. Limmer is expected to take over for Shelton at center, but it is unclear what the Rams will do at guard.

The Rams activated Justin Dedich off of injured reserve this week. However, he could be rusty after not playing all season. Murray stepped in well against the Cardinals and the Rams could go that route again. The Rams should have some confidence in Limmer as he stepped in for Jonah Jackson at center two years ago.

“I thought he came in and handled some of their fronts and pressures and structures really well. He gets to be around and learn from a guy like Coleman so I think that's rubbed off and he's done a nice job,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford. “He's a guy that takes a lot of pride in doing his job at a high level so that rubs off on everybody around him and we’re looking for more of the same.”

Sean McVay has done well to scheme around injuries this season, but that can be more difficult on the offensive line. With that said, the Rams had one of their best offensive performances without Avila and Shelton for a majority of the game.

However, the Packers will present a larger challenge as they are set to get Parsons back in the lineup for the first time in almost a year. Parsons tore his ACL last December and has been recovering ever since. The Packers are hoping Parsons can add to what is already a dangerous defensive front.Parsons is expected to play but is officially listed as questionable.

Also on the Packers, Zaire Franklin (shin), Josh Jacobs (finger), Bo Melton (thigh), Skyy Moore (ankle), Sean Rhyan (ankle), Kevin Zeitler (triceps), and Travis Glover (shoulder) are all questionable.

With the Rams and Packers both fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, the timing of the injuries to Avila and Shelton certainly isn’t ideal. The Rams have done well to overcome injuries on offense over the past month, but how the interior of the offensive line holds up will be something to monitor.

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