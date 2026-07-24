Rams Alternate Uniform Grades: Did the Team Finally Get It Right?

The Los Angeles Rams released two new alternate uniform sets on Thursday. With both sets, the Rams honor two classic eras in franchise history as the team is set to celebrate its 90th anniversary. Over the past several years, the Rams have been criticized for their uniforms as they’ve leaned into a modern take on their classic sets. Some have gone as far as to call them the worst uniforms in the NFL.

Overall, the Rams got this release right. Rather than creating something completely different, the Rams went with two classic looks and added a modern twist. Both sets are authentic to their eras while incorporating modern touches. With both alternate sets now unveiled, here's our grade for each uniform

“Classic Sol”

With the “Classic Sol” look, the Rams are honoring the 1951 team that won the NFL Championship. While it isn’t an exact match, it’s a great modern look on a classic jersey. The numbers are done very well and the stripes on the jersey match the look on the 1951 version. There may be some that believe the white pants don’t match and feel out of place. However, that’s what the team wore at the time. Everything about this uniform is era-accurate, with the modern twist being the sol jersey replacing the dull gold.

Where this uniform really hits the mark is with the helmet. On the front of the helmet, the Rams pulled the wordmark directly from the 1951 championship banner and placed it on the front. This uniform is much better than the version that the Rams wore in 1994. The Rams are set to wear these twice, debuting in Week 2 against the New York Giants. They will wear them again in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.



Grade: A

“Fearsome White”

For the first time since the Rams retired the look in 1972, they are set to wear their classic blue and white uniforms. The Fearsome Foursome era blue and white Rams uniform is one of the more iconic sets in NFL history. It’s odd that the Rams have waited over 50 years to bring this set back.

Like the “Classic Sol”, it’s a modern take on a classic look. The Rams kept the chrome blue helmet and added the split white horn. They also used midnight as an accent color to help tie all five uniform sets together. The helmet also features a unique wordmark on the front while the numbers have a double outline, which is done perfectly.



Grade: A+

Double number outline done right. And especially a fan of how the Rams applied the effect to the pant stripe. pic.twitter.com/p301IrJ27s — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) July 24, 2026

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