Rams Big Board: Top 30 Best Available Players for Day 2 of the NFL Draft
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The Los Angeles Rams made the most controversial pick of the first round when they selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. While many were disappointed with the selection, the Rams have two picks on Day 2 to address other needs and add depth to the roster. Here are the top-30 players still available that best fit the Rams.
Who Should the Rams Trade Up for in the Second Round?
1. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
2. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
3. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
4. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
5. CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
6. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
7. LB CJ Allen, Georgia
8. CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
9. IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
10. WR Denzel Boston, Washington
There is a lot of talent still on the board after the first round. If the Rams want to take a linebacker, Anthony Hill Jr. is a perfect fit for what they need. Jacob Rodriguez also provides some value in coverage. It will be interesting to see how far Colton Hood falls. There are some concerns with his knee, but he is a top-10 talent. Denzel Boston and Germie Bernard also provide good fits at wide receiver.
Other Top Rams Targets in the Second Round
11. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
12. EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson
13. CB Keionte Scott, Miami
14. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
15. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
16. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
17. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
18. TE Max Klare, Ohio State
19. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
20. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
If there is one player to watch in this group, it would be Eli Stowers. Stowers brings unique athleticism to the tight end position and could potentially be moved to wide receiver. However, the intriguing players in this group come at cornerback. Keionte Scott might be the best nickel in the class and one of the best cornerbacks against the run. Keith Abney also provides inside-out versatility.
Which Wide Receivers Could the Rams Target on Day 2?
21. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
22. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
23. S AJ Haulcy, LSU
24. WR Chris Brazzel, Tennessee
25. WR Chris Bell, Louisville
26. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
27. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
28. EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
29. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
30. LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
The Rams have done well in past years taking undervalued wide receivers later in the draft. While the Rams passed on players like Makai Lemon and Omar Cooper Jr., this is a good group on Day 2. After trying to trade for AJ Brown, Chris Bell fits that mold. Elijah Sarratt is a great fit at wide receiver while Kevin Coleman can be a deep threat.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI