Rams Big Board: Top 30 Best Available Players for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams made the most controversial pick of the first round when they selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. While many were disappointed with the selection, the Rams have two picks on Day 2 to address other needs and add depth to the roster. Here are the top-30 players still available that best fit the Rams.

Who Should the Rams Trade Up for in the Second Round?

1. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

2. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

3. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

4. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

5. CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

6. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

7. LB CJ Allen, Georgia

8. CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

9. IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

10. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

There is a lot of talent still on the board after the first round. If the Rams want to take a linebacker, Anthony Hill Jr. is a perfect fit for what they need. Jacob Rodriguez also provides some value in coverage. It will be interesting to see how far Colton Hood falls. There are some concerns with his knee, but he is a top-10 talent. Denzel Boston and Germie Bernard also provide good fits at wide receiver.

Other Top Rams Targets in the Second Round

11. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

12. EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

13. CB Keionte Scott, Miami

14. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

15. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

16. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

17. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State

18. TE Max Klare, Ohio State

19. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

20. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

If there is one player to watch in this group, it would be Eli Stowers. Stowers brings unique athleticism to the tight end position and could potentially be moved to wide receiver. However, the intriguing players in this group come at cornerback. Keionte Scott might be the best nickel in the class and one of the best cornerbacks against the run. Keith Abney also provides inside-out versatility.

Which Wide Receivers Could the Rams Target on Day 2?

21. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

22. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

23. S AJ Haulcy, LSU

24. WR Chris Brazzel, Tennessee

25. WR Chris Bell, Louisville

26. WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

27. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

28. EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

29. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

30. LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

The Rams have done well in past years taking undervalued wide receivers later in the draft. While the Rams passed on players like Makai Lemon and Omar Cooper Jr., this is a good group on Day 2. After trying to trade for AJ Brown, Chris Bell fits that mold. Elijah Sarratt is a great fit at wide receiver while Kevin Coleman can be a deep threat.