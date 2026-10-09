Matchups the Rams Must Win to Beat the Bills on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in what should be one of the best games of the week. When these two teams have gotten together in the past, it usually comes down to a dramatic finish. Two of the last three games have been decided by three points or less. Here are three matchups that could decide the game between the Rams and Bills.

Rams iOL vs. DL Deone Walker

This season, the Rams have averaged 1.5 yards before contact in the run game, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. However, when Deone Walker is on the field for the Bills, teams have averaged 0.1 yards before contact compared to 1.8 when he’s not on the field. Walker has been a key piece on the Bills’ defense, and they are much better when he’s on the field. On all plays, the Bills average 5.2 yards per play compared to 6.2 when he’s off it.

Deone Walker lol



I'm not fully convinced he knows what he's doing on a down-to-down basis... but this dude is massive and athletic lol some straight freakazoid reps pic.twitter.com/WM4b45MrHY — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 5, 2026

If the Rams are going to get the most out of Matthew Stafford on Monday, they need to be able to remain balanced in the run game. They also need to protect the pocket. That starts with Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila, and Kevin Dotson against Walker. Walker’s 20 impact plays rank third in the NFL among interior defensive linemen.

LB Omar Speights vs. TE Dalton Kincaid

It’s no secret that the weakness of the Rams’ defense is at linebacker. The Bills utilize heavy tight end sets more than any other team in the NFL. This season, the Bills have utilized 12 personnel on 20 percent of their offensive snaps and 13 personnel on 26 percent of their offensive snaps. Out of 12 personnel, the Bills rank third with 0.31 offensive EPA per play.

While Dalton Kincaid may not be a featured piece of the Bills’ offense, when he gets involved, he can be successful in the pass game. The Bills could have a huge matchup advantage here with Kincaid against Omar Speights, who can struggle in coverage. Speights has allowed 1.51 yards per coverage snap this season, which ranks as the eighth-most in the NFL. Both of the Rams’ linebackers are better in the run game.

OT Warren McClendon vs. EDGE Greg Rousseau

The Rams will need to be ready on the offensive line as the Bills have the personnel up front to take over a game. Despite having to throw more than 100 times over the last two weeks, the Rams have done well from a protection standpoint. The Rams held one of the better pass rushes in the NFL in check two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos. The Bills will provide another challenge.

NFL sack leaders through Week 4



Greg Rousseau 6.0

Dallas Turner 5.5

T.J. Watt 4.5

Will Anderson Jr. 4.5

Mason Graham 4.0 pic.twitter.com/IcCI3R05IF — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2026

This season, the Bills have a 45.8 percent pressure rate, which is the fourth-highest in the NFL. It’s a group led by Greg Rousseau. His 24 pressures rank fourth in the NFL, despite him facing the sixth-most double teams. He also leads the NFL with six sacks. Warren McClendon has been good, but he certainly has his deficiencies.

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