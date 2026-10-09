Rams vs. Bills Week 5 Preview: Prediction, Matchups and Players to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Coming into this game, the Rams are 2-2 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles last week, 24-20, and coming back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Bills lost their first game of the season, falling to the New England Patriots, 29-26.

Through the first four games of the season, the Rams have yet to truly find their identity. Matthew Stafford has been inconsistent and special teams remain an issue.Already two games behind in the NFC West, the Rams can’t afford to fall much further behind.

For as inconsistent as the Rams have been, the Bills have had their moments as well. They turned the ball over five times against the Los Angeles Chargers and somehow managed to win. The Bills’ defense has struggled early on, and Drake Maye had his first strong game of the season after not playing well in the first three games.

Rams-Bills Preview | Sumer Sports

Rams Offense vs. Bills Defense

If there was ever a chance for the Rams to get it right on offense, it’s this game against the Bills. The Bills rank 26th in pass defense EPA per play. Additionally, their 48.2 percent pass defense success rate ranks 30th. This is a team that has struggled to stop opposing passing attacks. While the Rams will be without Terrance Ferguson, this could be a game for Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua to take over.

Matchup to Watch: Davante Adams vs. Maxwell Hairston

Hairston has allowed just eight receptions on 19 targets this season, which is an improvement over his rookie season. However, last week, he struggled against Romeo Doubs on the outside. Doubs had six receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Doubs’ touchdowns came against Hairston.

Maxwell Hairston is having TROUBLE today against Romeo Doubs.



Hairston’s holding penalty on 3rd gives NE a fresh set of downs inside the five.



Then gets beat by Doubs again for another TD…



NE retakes the lead 21-17 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HsmMHCS8zI — Daniel Adams (@danie1adams) October 4, 2026

Rams Defense vs. Bills Offense

It’s no secret that the Rams and Bills like to use multiple tight ends. The Bills’ offense has a 49.2 percent success rate and 15.6 percent explosive play rate with multiple tight ends. However, the Rams’ defense has allowed a 33.8 percent success rate against multiple tight ends and just four explosive plays, according to NFL Pro. The Rams are susceptible at linebacker with Nate Landman and Omar Speights. Both players will need to play well on Monday Night.

Matchup to Watch: Dalton Kincaid vs. Rams Linebackers

In the first game of the season against the Houston Texans, Dalton Kincaid had five receptions for 130 yards. He followed that performance with seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown the following week. When the Bills’ offense is at its best, Kincaid is heavily involved. Landman and Speights can be exploited in coverage and Kincaid will be a difficult challenge.

Rams vs. Bills Prediction

Whenever the Rams and Bills get together, it’s usually a good game. The two teams put on a show in 2024 with the Rams winning 44-42. In 2020, the Rams nearly came back to win, but fell short 35-32. With both teams needing a win, Monday night should be no different. The big question here is which team will get out of its own way. There’s an opportunity for the offense to get going against the Bills’ secondary, but can Stafford and Co. be trusted not to make a costly mistake? With the Bills coming off of a loss, the Rams get a more focused Buffalo team and come up just short.



Bills 30, Rams 27

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