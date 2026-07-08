This Defensive Player is Poised for a Breakout Season With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t get a lot of production out of their rookie class in 2025. However, that doesn’t mean that a few players didn’t show potential. Tight end Terrance Ferguson came into his own down the stretch and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart proved to be solid in the pass-rush rotation. The Rams also got contributions from Konata Mumpfield and Ty Hamilton.

Josaiah Stewart Showed Promise as a Rookie

Stewart was especially consistent throughout the season. He had 21 pressures on 165 pass-rush snaps. While it was a small sample size, his win rate was actually higher than that of Jared Verse. With a full year in the defense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Stewart’s role increase.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak recently named a breakout player for each team in 2026. For the Rams, Solak listed Stewart.

“Stewart is a subpackage player with legitimate drop ability, so Shula likes him on blitzing downs as a Swiss Army knife,” said Solak. “He can bend, pop with power and finish at the quarterback. That opens the door for more wide alignments for Stewart, who can carve out a role as a late-game closer.”

Stewart's Versatility Gives Chris Shula More Options

When the Rams drafted Stewart, it was largely done with the idea that he could take Michael Hoecht’s role as the ‘joker’ in the defense. Hoecht played in that Swiss Army Knife role as a player who could rush the passer, but also drop into coverage on simulated pressures.

With a full year in the defense, it’s possible we see more of that from Stewart this season. He has more athleticism than Hoecht and had experience dropping into coverage at Michigan. Stewart’s role may primarily come on passing downs, but his versatility will allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to get creative in his pass rush plan and how he deploys Garrett.

While Stewart still may only be a sub-package player in the defense in 2026, he’ll be in a great situation playing behind Myles Garrett and Byron Young as he continues to develop. If he earns an increased role, it will also help keep Young and Garrett fresh late in games.

Stewart Could Be a Long-Term Starter for the Rams

This will be a big season for Stewart as Young enters the final year of his rookie contract. After trading for Garrett and taking on his contract, it’s unlikely that the Rams will be able to pay Young. If Stewart continues to develop and prove himself, it may be enough for the Rams to feel good about him going into 2027 as the starter. In the case that he doesn’t, the Rams may need to draft another edge rusher next season to compete with Stewart or try and sign a cheaper veteran.

However, Stewart appears to be on the right trajectory to eventually step in as the starter next season if the Rams can’t bring back Young. If Stewart breaks out in year two, it would go a long way in establishing himself on the roster beyond this season.