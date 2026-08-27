6 Rams Players With the Most to Gain in the Preseason Finale

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their preseason finale on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the final game before the Rams start preparing for Week 1 and their trip to Australia to play the San Francisco 49ers. Thursday will also be the final opportunity for players in position battles or on the roster bubble to prove themselves in a game. Here are the players with the most to gain on Thursday night.

QB Ty Simpson

While we may not know what the quarterback rotation is going to look like on Thursday night against the Chargers, we do know that Ty Simpson will play. If Simpson plays like he did in his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s going to be very difficult for the Rams’ coaching staff to leave him behind Stetson Bennett, even if Bennett doesn’t play.

If Simpson fails to separate himself, nothing changes, and the Rams simply continue his development into the season. The Rams seem to be fine going into the season with Bennett as the backup. However, they have given Simpson an opportunity to win the backup quarterback role over the last week and it’s up to him to rise to the occasion.

RB Jarquez Hunter

There has been some uncertainty around Jarquez Hunter’s spot on the roster. With that said, Hunter has had a good preseason. Through two games, he has over 100 yards rushing and has looked good in pass protection. That bodes well for him to make the final roster.

It really comes down to how many running backs the Rams want to keep on the roster. They have a solid duo in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and they trust Ronnie Rivers on special teams. With another strong performance, Hunter can force the Rams’ hand and convince them to keep four running backs.

CB Cam Lampkin

Throughout training camp, Cam Lampkin has generated the most buzz among the cornerbacks outside of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Lampkin impressed during training camp and that has carried into the preseason. Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Lampkin had a pass breakup on fourth down.

Lampkin is a player who is truly on the roster bubble. Given some of the versatility with Josh Wallace and Quentin Lake, the Rams could probably get away with only four cornerbacks on the roster. If Lampkin plays well against the Chargers, it could force the Rams into a difficult decision as they try to find a way to keep Lampkin.

EDGE Wesley Bailey

Every preseason, there seems to be one surprise player who stands out and forces his way onto the roster. This year, that player has been Wesley Bailey for the Rams. Bailey had 10 pressures, a sack, and a forced fumble last week against the Saints. Combined with his athletic profile, there will be a team who would take a chance on him if he were to hit the waiver wire.

The Rams have a competitive roster, making it difficult for any undrafted free agent. However, Bailey has almost forced himself onto the final 53 with how he’s played. Nothing is guaranteed, but with another good game in which Bailey makes his presence felt, the Rams will be left with no choice but to find room for him.

DE Tim Keenan III

Heading into the preseason finale, there is no guarantee that the Rams’ seventh-round pick makes the roster. Keenan has struggled throughout the preseason, ranking 108th out of 110 defensive linemen via PFF. Given the depth on the defensive line, it’s a very competitive position group and Keenan simply hasn’t stood out.

It’s possible that the Rams could get Keenan back on the practice squad if he were cut. Still, it’s never a good thing when teams are forced to cut a draft pick during roster cutdowns. If anybody needs a strong performance on Thursday night, it’s Keenan.

OT AJ Arcuri

As the Rams enter the final week of the preseason, there has been no resolution on Alaric Jackson’s situation with the NFL. While all signs point to a suspension, nothing is official. After not playing in the first preseason game, Arcuri performed well against the Saints. If the Rams are without Jackson, they are going to need a depth player at tackle and Arcuri makes sense.

The practice squad remains the most likely scenario for Arcuri, as that’s where he’s been for the last four years while the Rams have developed him. However, among the depth tackles on the roster, Arcuri is the one with the most experience in the system. Arcuri will have the opportunity against the Chargers to prove that he should be the next in line after David Quessenberry for the left tackle spot.

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