After Missing on AJ Brown, Rams Have a Clear Decision to Make at Wide Receiver

Prior to the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, there was a lot of speculation that they could be interested in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. The Rams had reportedly been close to a deal for Brown earlier in the offseason, but it fell apart.

While a deal didn’t happen then, nobody would have been shocked had those talks picked back up. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the Rams weren’t satisfied with Brown’s medicals, which is why the deal fell apart at the 11th hour.

“They got the medicals,” said McLane. “They weren’t satisfied with what they saw and that was sort of why they backed out.”

The Rams were in the mix for A.J. Brown. Why did they back off? @Jeff_McLane and @ByDavidMurphy discuss a key factor that impacted the receiver’s market value on a new unCovering the Birds. pic.twitter.com/uC9Jzk4KjC — Philadelphia Inquirer Sports (@phillysport) June 2, 2026

Given what the Rams have dealt with when it comes to Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, and others, it’s no surprise that they were overly cautious with the medicals. After acquiring Garrett for a first-round pick, another trade for a wide receiver may be unlikely at this point.

The Rams certainly have a need for a third wide receiver. Even if they move to more 12 and 13 personnel, they aren’t completely abandoning 11 personnel with three wide receivers. At the very least, the Rams will want an upgrade over Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith, as well as a more experienced player that they can rely on.

While they may not trade for a wide receiver, there are still several veteran wide receivers available as free agents who will be looking to compete in a training camp. If the Rams do add a wide receiver, this is the pool of players that they will likely look at.

RRight now, that pool of players includes Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, and Stefon Diggs. However, one of those players makes a lot of sense and that’s Diggs. Despite being older at 32 years old, Diggs has remained productive.

Following a disappointing year with the Houston Texans, Diggs is coming off of a 1,000-yard season with the New England Patriots while also hauling in 85 receptions. He also fits exactly what the Rams need. Nacua and Adams have the ability to win deep, but are better in the intermediate areas of the field.

Diggs has the ability to stretch the field and win vertically. In 2025, he caught eight of 11 deep targets for a success rate of 72.7 percent, which led the NFL. Diggs’ 19.73 yards per route on deep passes also ranked third behind Zay Flowers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The biggest hurdle would be convincing Diggs to take on a smaller role in the Rams offense. While he was the top wide receiver for the Patriots, he would be the third option at minimum with the Rams. After the Myles Garrett trade, it’s possible that Diggs sees the Rams as an opportunity to win a Super Bowl late in his career.

As the Rams wrap up OTAs and look ahead to training camp,they have a hole at WR3. Signing Diggs would add a reliable option and put the offense in a good place heading into the summer.

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